Gus Johnson drama explained as ex-girlfriend Abelina Sabrina shares life-threatening pregnancy story 

YouTuber Abelina Sabrina took to her channel on October 22 to speak about her life-threatening pregnancy experience. She had to undergo the episode without her current ex-boyfriend Gus Johnson's support, who is rumored to be the father.
Though Sabrina did not mention who her partner was at the time of the incident, fans took to the internet alleging that it was Gus Johnson. Ever since the heart wrenching video was uploaded on the 27-year-old’s channel, netizens have been endlessly criticizing him for his negligence during her pregnancy.
Gus Johnson is a YouTuber as well. He often uploads comedic skits along with his friends and family, with his channel boasting over 3.5 million subscribers. Aside from uploading comedy content online, he is also an active streamer on Twitch. He often plays games including Skyrim, Half Life: Alyx and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim amongst others.
He also has his own podcast titled “Gus and Eddy” which he co-hosts along with his friend Eddy Burback.
What did Gus Johnson’s ex Abelina Sabrina say in her video?
In the 20-minute despairing video, Sabrina explained the horrific incident of her potentially losing her life at the hospital. She did not mention the timeline of the incident, but instead chose to say that it took place “a certain number of years ago.”
While narrating the incident, Sabrina said that at that time, she was in the hospital getting an ultrasound alone. Through the process, the “techs” found a complication in her uterus. Sabrina had to go through surgery at that very moment because her life was at risk.
The mother-to-be had suffered an ectopic pregnancy which led to her losing her child and putting her life at risk as well. Her left fallopian tube had ruptured and she was going through severe internal bleeding which would lead to her death if not consulted at the very moment. While explaining the horrifying incident, she said in the video:
“They were surprised I wasn’t dead. And if I didn’t have surgery then and there I would die for sure.”
Prior to Sabrina undergoing the necessary surgery, she was also told that her life was at risk while performing said surgery.
Why is Gus Johnson receiving backlash?
The 26-year-old YouTuber is receiving severe backlash on Twitter despite Sabrina not mentioning him in the video. Fans have come to the assumption that Johnson was the ex-boyfriend Sabrina spoke about in her pregnancy story.
She also mentioned in the video that her ex-boyfriend was not keen about the dangerous pregnancy prior to him being neglectful towards her.
As the video gained traction online, reaching over 100k views in two days, followers were enraged and took to Twitter to express their anger towards Johnson:
In the wake of Sabrina’s heart-breaking video making it online, Johnson’s fans eagerly await a response from his end.