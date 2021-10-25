Gus Johnson drama explained as ex-girlfriend Abelina Sabrina shares life-threatening pregnancy story 

YouTuber Abelina Sabrina took to her channel on October 22 to speak about her life-threatening pregnancy experience. She had to undergo the episode without her current ex-boyfriend Gus Johnson's support, who is rumored to be the father.

Though Sabrina did not mention who her partner was at the time of the incident, fans took to the internet alleging that it was Gus Johnson. Ever since the heart wrenching video was uploaded on the 27-year-old’s channel, netizens have been endlessly criticizing him for his negligence during her pregnancy.

Gus Johnson and Abelina Sabrina broke up earlier this year (Image via YouTube/Abelina Sabrina)

Gus Johnson is a YouTuber as well. He often uploads comedic skits along with his friends and family, with his channel boasting over 3.5 million subscribers. Aside from uploading comedy content online, he is also an active streamer on Twitch. He often plays games including Skyrim, Half Life: Alyx and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim amongst others.

He also has his own podcast titled “Gus and Eddy” which he co-hosts along with his friend Eddy Burback.

What did Gus Johnson’s ex Abelina Sabrina say in her video?

In the 20-minute despairing video, Sabrina explained the horrific incident of her potentially losing her life at the hospital. She did not mention the timeline of the incident, but instead chose to say that it took place “a certain number of years ago.”

While narrating the incident, Sabrina said that at that time, she was in the hospital getting an ultrasound alone. Through the process, the “techs” found a complication in her uterus. Sabrina had to go through surgery at that very moment because her life was at risk.

The mother-to-be had suffered an ectopic pregnancy which led to her losing her child and putting her life at risk as well. Her left fallopian tube had ruptured and she was going through severe internal bleeding which would lead to her death if not consulted at the very moment. While explaining the horrifying incident, she said in the video:

“They were surprised I wasn’t dead. And if I didn’t have surgery then and there I would die for sure.”

Prior to Sabrina undergoing the necessary surgery, she was also told that her life was at risk while performing said surgery.

Why is Gus Johnson receiving backlash?

The 26-year-old YouTuber is receiving severe backlash on Twitter despite Sabrina not mentioning him in the video. Fans have come to the assumption that Johnson was the ex-boyfriend Sabrina spoke about in her pregnancy story.

She also mentioned in the video that her ex-boyfriend was not keen about the dangerous pregnancy prior to him being neglectful towards her.

As the video gained traction online, reaching over 100k views in two days, followers were enraged and took to Twitter to express their anger towards Johnson:

Jared @p0Rp_ Me if I have to stop supporting gus johnson after hearing his response Me if I have to stop supporting gus johnson after hearing his response https://t.co/DyxL3L7LEJ

Ivan Serov @realivanserov oh hey i love gus johnson what's going on with hi- oh hey i love gus johnson what's going on with hi- https://t.co/XEBOW0URT9

pendragon @Yukinari11 im a fan of gus johnson but he’s going to have a lot of owning up to do before me and many people will be able to see him in a positive light im a fan of gus johnson but he’s going to have a lot of owning up to do before me and many people will be able to see him in a positive light https://t.co/WXnf1AfaPy

chloe 🎃 @chloedt_ really disheartened about gus johnson, it sounds like he still needs to grow up a bit and learn how to be there as a partner. i hope the best for sabrina. really disheartened about gus johnson, it sounds like he still needs to grow up a bit and learn how to be there as a partner. i hope the best for sabrina.

OVERWHELMED @OVERWHELMED112 The gus johnson stuff is genuinely insane, what sabrina went through is something that i could never even imagine a fraction of the trauma that she went through.

i pray that when he gives his side that at least some of the worse stuff is explained. The gus johnson stuff is genuinely insane, what sabrina went through is something that i could never even imagine a fraction of the trauma that she went through.

i pray that when he gives his side that at least some of the worse stuff is explained.

attackcar @attackcar1 @Gusbuckets The duck is wrong with you @Gusbuckets The duck is wrong with you

Luke’s Buss Corner @LukeWFoster2 @Gusbuckets You ignored and downplayed your girlfriend’s feelings when she was going through the worst pain of her life both physically and emotionally. She needed you and you let her down. I feel let down by your actions. I’m unsubbing to anything you’re involved in. @Gusbuckets You ignored and downplayed your girlfriend’s feelings when she was going through the worst pain of her life both physically and emotionally. She needed you and you let her down. I feel let down by your actions. I’m unsubbing to anything you’re involved in.

🕸 goth adjacent 🕸 @flameofthewest_ Can’t believe Gus Johnson is an actual piece of shit, but my disappointment and shock is nothing compared to what his ex girlfriend had to go through. I feel sick :/ Can’t believe Gus Johnson is an actual piece of shit, but my disappointment and shock is nothing compared to what his ex girlfriend had to go through. I feel sick :/

MadamFray @MadamFray @Gusbuckets I mean, leaving your girlfriend to face a life threatening situation by herself, you certainly are a joke. @Gusbuckets I mean, leaving your girlfriend to face a life threatening situation by herself, you certainly are a joke.

In the wake of Sabrina’s heart-breaking video making it online, Johnson’s fans eagerly await a response from his end.

