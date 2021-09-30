"He's going to take my baby" - Shyla Walker receives support after revealing how Landon McBroom tried to kidnap their daughter 

YouTuber Shyla Walker, best known to be Landon McBroom’s ex-partner, released a video today explaining every event that transpired before the couple’s inevitable split in June 2021.

Landon McBroom, popularly known as The ACE Family's Austin McBroom’s brother, has faced serious allegations of verbally and physically abusing Walker. He is now being exposed by her for allegedly kidnapping their daughter Souline.

Prior to Landon McBroom being served with a restraining order from Shyla Walker, he allegedly attempted to kidnap his daughter with the help of his mother and friend Joe.

Shyla Walker’s newly released video, titled "The Truth," which stands as the only video on the channel, gained over a million views in 18 hours. She described the relationship since it hit tough waters. The 23-year-old also spoke about being the breadwinner for the family.

Shyla Walker exposes Landon McBroom for his alleged kidnapping attempt

Shyla Walker and Landon McBroom previously had their own YouTube channel called “This is L&S” which had amassed over 3 million subscribers. The couple split up after McBroom heatedly “physically, verbally and mentally abused” Walker.

As Walker spoke in detail about McBroom never being there to support her after the birth of their daughter Souline, she exposed him for plotting and actively attempting to kidnap their daughter.

In an almost 50-minute-long video, Walker explained how she had heard Landon McBroom plan the alleged kidnap with his mother before the day it was executed. She also received a call from his mother stating that her child was traveling with Landon McBroom to Miami without Walker. The next day, Landon McBroom attempted to kidnap his daughter with his friend Joe.

Walker spoke about how Joe walked out of the couple’s home with their daughter Souline and tried to get into his car. Although Walker tried to reason with Joe as he held her child, he refused to cooperate, which resulted in Walker calling the police. She said in her video:

“I called 911 and I said they’re kidnapping my baby like please help me. I ran back as fast as I could to Joe and I gave a description of what he was wearing. Landon had gone inside the house and I ran inside to find him and see what he was wearing. The dispatcher then told me that if there was no custody agreement or emergency protection on the child, they [police] couldn’t come.”

She continued:

“And my heart dropped. I had taken off speaker by that point so it was only me who had heard the dispatcher say that. Trying to think quick as I could I acted like I was still on the phone and I said “Joe if you just bring her back I’ll tell them not to come and I’ll hang up right now.” Landon then said “Ok Joe, bring her back and like I thank God that worked.”

Internet reacts to Shyla Walker’s latest video

As the video continues to amass several views, the comment section is filled with support. Some of them include:

Shyla Walker has removed the restraining order from Landon McBroom as of now and it seems like the couple are successfully co-parenting their daughter, keeping their differences aside.

