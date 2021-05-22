What is the background of Shyla Walker, the girlfriend of Austin McBroom's brother, Landon McBroom?

Shyla Walker and Landon McBroom have been in a relationship for nearly five years now, and the couple has a child together.

Born October 14, 1997, Shyla Walker is an American YouTuber who shot to fame with her makeup tutorial videos early on in her social media career. At the time of writing this article, Walker has 1.4 million followers on her Instagram account and 3.08 million subscribers on the YouTube channel THIS IS L&S. Walker shares the YouTube account with Landon McBroom and uploads challenges, reactions, comedy clips, pranks, and other types of vlogs regularly.

On Christmas Eve in 2019, Shyla Walker gave birth to a baby girl whom they named Souline Amour McBroom.

How did Shyla Walker meet Landon McBroom?

Landon McBroom, the younger brother of ACE family patriarch Austin McBroom, reached out to Shyla Walker over Twitter in 2016. They soon went out on a date in Santa Monica, which almost did not happen after Landon started to honk his car when Shyla was 30-minutes late.

However, they ended up having a good date and continued their relationship. They briefly split in 2018 but reconciled soon after and have been together ever since.

In a 2017 Q&A video that kicked off their joint YouTube channel, Landon explained what drew him to Shyla the most [Via Distractify].

"How I knew Shyla was the one was probably because everything seemed super natural from the jump. I never had to put up a front or anything like that. I can just be myself, I never felt like I had to portray something that she was going to like. I was myself and she liked me, and everything went up from there."

On the same YouTube channel, the couple ended up sharing the news of their pregnancy and then, later on, regular updates on Landon McBroom's cancer treatment.

I’ve finally decided to share my diagnosis with you all. Thanks for the support 🙏 https://t.co/s2KSmcOb6h — Landon McBroom (@landonmcbroom_) April 22, 2020

Landon's cancer is in remission for now. In the latest video uploaded to their YouTube channel, Shyla Walker addressed their fans and said that Landon would leave behind social media to focus on boxing. Walker said she would be taking over the channel.

"So as of now, 'THIS IS L&S' is no longer. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Landon is really focused on boxing and he is taking it really seriously, and he wants to pursue that. We decided that I would take over and this will now become my channel."