Who is Christopher Robinson? All about Amanda Knox's husband as couple welcome baby girl

Amanda Knox is again in the news; however, it is not related to a controversial matter this time. The 34-year old has given birth to her newborn child, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson. According to Knox's exclusive to The New York Times, she gave birth to her newborn girl 'several months ago.'

After the article was published, Amanda Knox shared a snap on her Instagram where she held Eureka in her arms while not revealing the newborn's face. She explained the decision in the caption, where she wrote:

"I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media."

In the post, Amanda Knox spoke about her life after her 'exoneration.' The author and journalist had spent four years (2009-2013) in an Italian prison for the alleged murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, who was found dead in their house.

Why did Amanda Knox lie about her pregnancy in her podcast?

Knox, who had to face several controversies spewed by the press at the time of her legal proceedings, lied about the timeline of her pregnancy in her podcast, Labyrinths. On the episode of her podcast that was released on August 4, she announced her pregnancy. However, she would have been close to giving birth or might have already given birth to her daughter by then.

She revealed to Jessica Bennett of the New York Times that she was worried about the media's attention on her child's birth.

Amanda added,

"I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her (Eureka's) head."

Who is Amanda Knox married to?

Amanda Knox shares her newborn with her husband, Christopher Robinson, whom she has been with since 2015-2018. According to Distractify, the 34-year old met Robinson when she reviewed his co-authored novel for her column at West Seattle Herald.

Following their acquaintance, the pair reportedly became close and got engaged in November 2018. Christopher Robinson and Amanda Knox tied the knot in February 2020.

Christopher Robinson is a 38-year-old poet and author associated with his family-owned Robinson Newspapers based out of Seattle. He has a degree from Boston University and has graduated with a Master of Fine Arts from Hunter College MFA.

According to his Google scholar's profile, Robinson has been a finalist for the Ruth Lilly Fellowship, the Colorado Prize for Poetry, and the Yale Younger Poets Prize.

Christopher and Amanda live on the coastal island of Seattle, where the latter grew up.

