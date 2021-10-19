How old is Lil Yas? Yasmeen Nicole's age explored as YouTuber's pregnant post on Instagram goes viral 

Texas-based YouTuber Yasmeen Nicole surprised fans today by announcing her pregnancy on social media. Those who spent countless hours watching the lifestyle and beauty YouTuber were startled by news of the influencer expecting her first child.

The YouTuber, also known as Lil Yas, uploaded a video titled IM PREGNANT where she mentioned that she was eight months into her unplanned pregnancy.

The young mother-to-be is due to deliver in three weeks.

Yasmeen Nicole said that her fans were becoming suspicious after she paused posting pictures of her entire body, and she felt it was time to share the good news with them.

How old is Yasmeen Nicole, the mother-to-be?

Lil Yas was born on 4 February 2003, which would mean that she is currently 18-years-old. Two days before her birthday this year, Yasmeen Nicole shared pictures of herself as a baby which were taken in 2004.

The social media influencer has racked up over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and has amassed 642k subscribers on YouTube. She started her online career when she began posting pictures of herself on Instagram in 2016, and rose to fame as a model.

Her YouTube content has gathered several views as well. Her most watched video is HOW TO DO A SLICK BUN LMAOO, which has accumulated 6.1 million views.

The content creator also revealed that she will be having a baby boy. She added that her pregnancy was unexpected but that she is happy, nevertheless.

Yasmeen Nicole mentioned that she got pregnant on Valentine’s Day and is due on November 7. Many fans of the YouTuber may be curious about who the father is, but she refused to reveal the information.

Though many had predicted that she was pregnant, some were shocked that she was giving birth at such a young age.

Some reactions under an Instagram post of herself showcasing her pregnancy included:

Internet reacts to Lil Yas' pregnancy announcement 1/3 (Image via llil.yas/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Lil Yas' pregnancy announcement 2/3 (Image via llil.yas/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Lil Yas' pregnancy announcement 3/3 (Image via llil.yas/Instagram)

Yasmeen Nicole continues to receive support on all social media platforms after making her announcement. Comments under her YouTube video showcase her fans being surprised and expressing their endless well wishes.

