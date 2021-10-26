JonTron anti-vax controversy explained as YouTuber's tweets on Anthony Fauci spark backlash

Infamous YouTuber JonTron, real name Jonathan Aryan Jafari, was recently trending on Twitter following a slew of tweets about Dr. Anthony Fauci. Though the 31-year-old YouTuber denied being anti-vax, many Twitter users mocked him for trying to cast doubt upon the vaccines.
He also commented on the allegations levied against Dr. Fauci, who allegedly funded experimentation on beagle puppies. Adding to the #FauciLiedDogsDied trend on Twitter, he tweeted:
“Just trust the science, Bro!!!”
Though it seemed like the YouTuber was participating in a lively discussion about the Biden administration's chief medical advisor, JonTron continued to tweet information that carried elements of anti-vax rhetoric.
The YouTuber is also receiving backlash for spreading misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines.
JonTron goes on a Twitter rant
Following his initial incendiary tweet, the California-native immediately went viral on Twitter. His follow-up tweet included a screenshot of an article that claimed that the National Institute of Health, directed by Fauci, was responsible for funding “virus-enhancing COVID research.”
The YouTuber was attempting to suggest that Dr. Fauci’s administration was responsible for the outbreak of COVID-19. Many netizens expressed their frustration about misinformation being spread. One Twitter user explained the screenshots by saying:
"This is how viruses are normally tested!! Scientists frequently upscale the infectiousness of a virus in labs. They do this to know the best defense against mutations before mutations happen in the wild."
JonTron continued to instigate outrage online the following day. He uploaded a compilation video of Dr. Fauci explaining the efficacy of vaccines. The satirical compilation indicated his lack of faith in the vaccine.
In the YouTuber’s final tweet, he stated that he was not against the vaccine and also spoke about his concerns about “the level of conformity around the public discourse.” He said:
"Just to be clear: I’m not saying you shouldn’t get vaccinated, that should be your choice. I’m also not saying the vaccine is unsafe. I want the best for everyone, I’m just concerned that the level of conformity around public discourse has reached dangerous levels. Stay safe"
Internet reacts to the tweets
Many netizens mocked him for his seemingly anti-vax stance online and expressed frustration with him misinforming the public. Some tweets read:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
It remains unclear what the YouTuber attempted to suggest through his tweets. However, one can point out several inconsistencies. He hasn’t posted on Twitter since his Fauci rant.