JonTron anti-vax controversy explained as YouTuber's tweets on Anthony Fauci spark backlash

Infamous YouTuber JonTron, real name Jonathan Aryan Jafari, was recently trending on Twitter following a slew of tweets about Dr. Anthony Fauci. Though the 31-year-old YouTuber denied being anti-vax, many Twitter users mocked him for trying to cast doubt upon the vaccines.

He also commented on the allegations levied against Dr. Fauci, who allegedly funded experimentation on beagle puppies. Adding to the #FauciLiedDogsDied trend on Twitter, he tweeted:

“Just trust the science, Bro!!!”

Though it seemed like the YouTuber was participating in a lively discussion about the Biden administration's chief medical advisor, JonTron continued to tweet information that carried elements of anti-vax rhetoric.

The YouTuber is also receiving backlash for spreading misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines.

JonTron goes on a Twitter rant

Following his initial incendiary tweet, the California-native immediately went viral on Twitter. His follow-up tweet included a screenshot of an article that claimed that the National Institute of Health, directed by Fauci, was responsible for funding “virus-enhancing COVID research.”

Grillpilled T-Bone @AlrightyIGuess @JonTronShow Jon, this is how viruses are studied. They’re tested and altered to see the infection pathways that the virus could take. This isn’t the gotcha that you think it is. @JonTronShow Jon, this is how viruses are studied. They’re tested and altered to see the infection pathways that the virus could take. This isn’t the gotcha that you think it is. https://t.co/Gmp4ze28ay

The YouTuber was attempting to suggest that Dr. Fauci’s administration was responsible for the outbreak of COVID-19. Many netizens expressed their frustration about misinformation being spread. One Twitter user explained the screenshots by saying:

"This is how viruses are normally tested!! Scientists frequently upscale the infectiousness of a virus in labs. They do this to know the best defense against mutations before mutations happen in the wild."

JonTron continued to instigate outrage online the following day. He uploaded a compilation video of Dr. Fauci explaining the efficacy of vaccines. The satirical compilation indicated his lack of faith in the vaccine.

JonTron @JonTronShow IMAGINE HAVING A SINGLE INQUIRY REGARDING THE SCIENCE™️, MY DUDES??? IMAGINE HAVING A SINGLE INQUIRY REGARDING THE SCIENCE™️, MY DUDES??? https://t.co/bcTipyNyNz

In the YouTuber’s final tweet, he stated that he was not against the vaccine and also spoke about his concerns about “the level of conformity around the public discourse.” He said:

"Just to be clear: I’m not saying you shouldn’t get vaccinated, that should be your choice. I’m also not saying the vaccine is unsafe. I want the best for everyone, I’m just concerned that the level of conformity around public discourse has reached dangerous levels. Stay safe"

Internet reacts to the tweets

Many netizens mocked him for his seemingly anti-vax stance online and expressed frustration with him misinforming the public. Some tweets read:

Trash King @TrashKing_01 When you see "JonTron" trending and you think it's because he uploaded a funny Halloween video but then it's not. When you see "JonTron" trending and you think it's because he uploaded a funny Halloween video but then it's not. https://t.co/uCES7qyGV8

🎃JAZZ👻| BLM @JazzOrChamp Jontron when his life is in danger and the only way to save himself is preserving his credibility on the internet by not making idiotic political statements Jontron when his life is in danger and the only way to save himself is preserving his credibility on the internet by not making idiotic political statements https://t.co/ZdcEo5xskh

🏳️‍⚧️ Remy ~w~ (she/they) 🏳️‍⚧️ @RemyRaccoonYT JonTron @JonTronShow IMAGINE HAVING A SINGLE INQUIRY REGARDING THE SCIENCE™️, MY DUDES??? IMAGINE HAVING A SINGLE INQUIRY REGARDING THE SCIENCE™️, MY DUDES??? https://t.co/bcTipyNyNz JonTron was my biggest inspiration when I made my first review back in 2014, so the decline from being one of the best creators on the platform to a political fucknut who spreads misinformation and says “I’m not anti-vaxx but I basically am actually” is incredibly depressing. twitter.com/JonTronShow/st… JonTron was my biggest inspiration when I made my first review back in 2014, so the decline from being one of the best creators on the platform to a political fucknut who spreads misinformation and says “I’m not anti-vaxx but I basically am actually” is incredibly depressing. twitter.com/JonTronShow/st…

buster skeetin' @Normal_Matt Jontron saying he's just worried about public health is extremely funny when you remember he was in a Pepsi commercial. Jontron saying he's just worried about public health is extremely funny when you remember he was in a Pepsi commercial. https://t.co/KV1pJ7MqDZ

Mightykeef @MightyKeef How are people surprised that Jontron is anti vaxx? The guy has been an uneducated fuck for years. How are people surprised that Jontron is anti vaxx? The guy has been an uneducated fuck for years.

It remains unclear what the YouTuber attempted to suggest through his tweets. However, one can point out several inconsistencies. He hasn’t posted on Twitter since his Fauci rant.

