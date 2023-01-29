Lisa Marie Presley family: Who are her parents?

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and the only child of rock 'n' roll King Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died earlier this year of cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

An upcoming special on TMZ Investigates, titled Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy, will chronicle her life and death, promising "never-before-heard details." The all-new special airs on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

She was born in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, and lived there briefly before relocating to Los Angeles with her mother at the age of four following her parents' divorce in 1973.

When Elvis Presley passed away in August 1977, Lisa Marie, then a nine-year-old, became the iconic singer's only heir. Eventually, she went through four marriages, including one with King of Pop Michael Jackson, and is now survived by her 77-year-old mother Priscilla, and her four children.

All about Lisa Marie Presley's early life, relationship with parents, and four headline-worthy marriages

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12, lived her life in the spotlight as the only child of Elvis Presley. Four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the pinnacle of his stardom, contributed to her years of being in the thick of tabloid gossip.

She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, precisely nine months after her parents Elvis and Priscilla Presley married, and spent her early years in Graceland until her parents divorced in 1973 when she was only four.

Lisa then moved to Los Angeles with her mother and was present at Graceland at the time of Elvis' death in August 1977.

Lisa Marie Presley inherited his estate alongside her grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley, both of whom passed away in 1980 and 1979, respectively. She then became the sole heir.

Back in Los Angeles, her mother Priscilla converted her to Scientology and put her in the church's Apple school. By the time Lisa turned 17, she dropped out of the Westlake School for Girls and wound up at a local Scientology church the following year after a chaotic night of partying fueled by drugs.

Lisa Marie Presley eventually moved in with the church at their Celebrity Center on Sunset Boulevard, where she first met musician Danny Keough. By 1988, the two were married.

However, the two separated in 1994 after six years of marriage and two children - a son and a daughter - immediately after which she went on to marry Michael Jackson for a brief period and divorced in 1996.

Prior to her marriage to Jackson, on her 25th birthday in 1993, she inherited the Elvis Presley Trust with an estimated worth of $100m at that point.

Lisa was then engaged to Hawaiian-born musician John Oszajca in 2000, but the romance ended when she met actor Nicolas Cage at a Johnny Ramone birthday party that same year, while he was separated from Patricia Arquette.

In 2002, on the 25th anniversary of her father's death, Lisa and Cage got married in Hawaii in a private ceremony and divorced less than four months later.

Lisa married her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, in 2006, and eventually had twin girls, Harper and Finley. The two, however, filed for divorce in 2016 which was finalized in 2021. They were engaged in a protracted custody battle over their children when her son Benjamin committed suicide on July 12, 2020, the day before his 28th birthday.

Learn more about Lisa Marie Presley's life on TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy, which airs on January 30, 2023.

