Who was Lisa Marie Presley married to? All about her husbands as Elvis Presley's daughter dies aged 54

American songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and Priscilla, has passed away at the age of 54.

On January 12, Priscilla issued a statement to People Magazine announcing the news of her daughter's death.

Priscilla Presley @Cilla_Presley My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

According to Fox News, Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after emergency services received a "not breathing call." Her mother was seen entering the emergency room shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Earlier that day, Priscilla took to her Twitter handle to ask for well-wishes and prayers for her daughter.

Lisa Marie Presley married 4 times

Lisa Marie Presley became a media favorite for being Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only daughter. However, she carved a niche for herself in the music industry as an accomplished singer and songwriter.

In her personal life, Presley was married four times.

Danny Keough

Khaira @ladyinhislifee Condolences to Lisa Marie Presley & Danny Keough for the terrible loss of their son. We never know what someone is going through, so be kind as much as possible. And if you or someone you know is going through a hard time — National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255 Condolences to Lisa Marie Presley & Danny Keough for the terrible loss of their son. We never know what someone is going through, so be kind as much as possible. And if you or someone you know is going through a hard time — National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255 https://t.co/8YgV4iWhk0

Presley first tied the knot with actor and musician Danny Keough in 1988 after the duo started dating when she was in her teens. They got married when she turned 20 and soon after, in May 1989, the duo became parents to a daughter named Danielle Riley Keough.

In 1992, Lisa and Danny welcomed their second child, son Benjamin Storm Keough. He died by suicide in 2020. Lisa and Danny got divorced in May 1994 and even though it was speculated they might end up together again, they did not. However, they were reportedly still close to each other.

Michael Jackson

Jonathan Harris @JonHarrisNews Lisa Marie Presley always stood up for (her ex-husband) Michael Jackson, no matter who tried to get her to dog him. I always had major respect for her for that. It's crazy how similar her death was to Michael Jackson's, especially how the news broke. Hard to believe. Shocked. Lisa Marie Presley always stood up for (her ex-husband) Michael Jackson, no matter who tried to get her to dog him. I always had major respect for her for that. It's crazy how similar her death was to Michael Jackson's, especially how the news broke. Hard to believe. Shocked. https://t.co/tq0VcaCpPH

Lisa Marie Presley had been familiar with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, since 1975 but things did not take a romantic turn until 1992. They tied the knot in 1994 and announced the news via a statement issued to People Magazine at the time.

The statement read (via HollywoodLife):

“My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago. I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

However, their marriage was short-lived, with Michael Jackson's drug problems and p*dophilia accusations surrounding them. The duo filed for a divorce in 1996. While speaking with Oprah Winfrey in 2003, Presley said Jackson "pushed" her away when it came to choosing between drugs and her.

Nicholas Cage

Uncle Duke @MadMusicAsylum Today in 2002, Nicholas Cage divorced Lisa Marie Presley after less than four months Today in 2002, Nicholas Cage divorced Lisa Marie Presley after less than four months https://t.co/oRlwtRuF2b

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicholas Cage first crossed each other's paths in 2000 at a party and the duo began dating right away. They tied the knot in August 2002.

However, two months later, in November 2002, Cage filed for a divorce. They were officially separated in 2004.

Michael Lockwood

EP Fans of Nashville @EPNashvilleFans Happy 6th Birthday to Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood's, twin daughter's Harper and Finley! http://t.co/hdgvcfcz4E Happy 6th Birthday to Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood's, twin daughter's Harper and Finley! http://t.co/hdgvcfcz4E

Lisa Marie Presley walked down the aisle for the fourth time in January 2006 when she married musician Michael Lockwood. Two years later, the duo became parents to fraternal twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

In 2016, things reportedly started turning sour and Lisa filed for a divorce. They had several legal battles over the course of four years. In 2020, however, Lisa got joint custody of her daughters.

