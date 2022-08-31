How many children does Lisa Marie Presley have? All about her family as singer opens up about son Benjamin Keough’s death

American singer Lisa Marie Presley opened up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in 2020. On National Grief Awareness Day, the 54-year-old star penned a heartfelt letter about losing her son, whom she shared with her ex-husband Danny Keough.

Lisa is a mother to four children - Benjamin and Riley with Danny Keough; Twin girls Harper and Finley with Michael Lockwood.

In the essay published by People Magazine, Lisa Marie Presley talked about the grief she feels about losing her 27-year-old son and talked about the "uncomfortable subject" in the hope of helping anyone who is grieving.

"Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here's what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not get over it, you do not move on, period."

She stated that grief makes one "incredibly lonely," and after a point, people and even "family" expect the person to move on from their loss. She continued:

"If you're incredibly lucky, less than a handful (friends and family members) will remain in contact with you after the first month or so."

Lisa Marie Presley also stated that if the death of a loved one is due to unnatural causes, society tends to "stigmatize" and "judge" the loss bearer. Lisa Marie Presley revealed that she blames herself every single day for the loss of her child but said her daughters keep her going.

She further elaborated:

"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him. My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day."

Lisa Marie Presley prefers to keep her twin daughters out of the spotlight

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, and Priscilla Presley. The 54-year-old has followed her father's career path and is a renowned singer and songwriter.

The Lights Out singer is a mother of four children whom she shares with two of her ex-husbands. She first tied the knot with actor Danny Keough in 1988. Together, they shared two kids, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.

Born on May 29, 1989, Riley Keough is Marie Presley and Keough's eldest daughter. Riley has established a career as an actress and model. As per her IMDb profile, she has starred in several films, and television series like Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Girlfriend Experience, We Don't Belong Here, Logan Lucky, Under the Silver Lake, Riverdale, Earthquake Bird, The Devil All the Time, The Terminal List, etc.

As per The List, Riley stated that her parents had very different upbringings, and she could experience it very well.

She said:

“I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks.”

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny welcomed their second child, Benjamin, in October 1992. As per Closer Weekly, he had a striking resemblance to Elvis Presley, which even the So Lovely singer agreed to.

While talking to CMT, she said:

"He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Unfortunately, Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, 2020, which devastated Marie Presley and her daughters. She and Keough got divorced in 1994 after six years of marriage.

Lisa Marie Presley was also married to Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage for brief years but did not bear any children with them. She tied the knot for the fourth time with guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006 however, they divorced in 2021. They share twin daughters, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, together.

Lisa Marie Presley tends to keep her 13-year-old girls out of the limelight, but they appear on her Instagram handle from time to time.

While talking about the twins with Us Weekly, their grandmother, Priscilla, commented that they are very smart and technology-savvy. She said:

“I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun.”

She also revealed that the girls were taking ballet and opera classes.

