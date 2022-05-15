"We have lost our miracle baby": Britney Spears announces pregnancy loss in heartbreaking post

American pop star Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari have announced that they have suffered a miscarriage and lost their "miracle baby."

The 40-year-old star, who revealed that she was expecting her first child with Asghari in April 2022, took to her Instagram on May 15, 2022 to post a joint statement from the duo stating that they had lost their child "early in the pregnancy."

Expressing their sadness, Spears and Asghari wrote that "this is a devastating time for any parent" and should have "waited to announce" until they were further along in their pregnancy journey.

However, keeping a positive outlook, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari revealed that they were "overly excited" to share the good news with everyone, stating that the duo is leaning on each other for support.

"Our love for each other is our strength."

The couple, who got engaged in September 2021, expressed their desire to grow their wonderful family in the future.

Britney Spears is already a mother to two sons, Sean Preston, and Jayden James. She shares her kids with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Concluding the post, the duo expressed their gratitude for the support they were getting and asked for privacy during their ongoing time.

Britney Spears got support from her friends in her difficult time

After Britney posted their official statement on Instagram, Sam Asghari commented:

"We will have a miracle soon."

Several other A-listers like Christina Perri, Andy Cohen, Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union, and Chloe Morello also extended their support to the couple in their trying times.

Taking to Instagram on April 12, Britney Spears announced that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together. The Gimme More explained that she had noticed her weight gain after the duo's trip to Maui.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well. I am having a baby."

Speaking to the BBC a day after their pregnancy announcement, Asghari said that the duo should have hit the relationship milestone a few years back.

"I mean this should have happened three years ago to be honest with you. When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to re-create, and so this is something I want to do."

Britney expressed similar sentiments in June 2021 during her court fight to remove her 13-year conservatorship, revealing that she had an IUD "inside of myself right now, so I don't get pregnant."

"I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

A source told E! News in October 2021 that Sam "one day wants kids of his own with Britney" and that he has a beautiful connection with Britney's sons.

Britney and Sam first crossed each other's paths when they met on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021, just days after her father requested that the conservatorship be lifted. The singer told the court that she wanted to marry Asghari but couldn't even drive with him because of the conservatorship. In the same month, Spears remarked that the proposal was "way overdue."

