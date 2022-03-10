Who was Patricia Ascuasiati? Famed Dominican ballet dancer passes away

On Wednesday, March 9, renowned Dominican dancer and actress Patricia Ascuasiati unfortunately passed away. News of her demise was announced to newspaper Diario Libre by her ex-husband, Franklin Soto. The iconic ballet dancer was reportedly run over by a vehicle on February 15.

As per local publications, Ascuasiati was admitted to General Health Plaza Hospital in Santo Domingo. The legendary dancer and choreographer was allegedly run over by another dancer, Mary Louise Ventura, who now faces attempted murder charges.

Following Ventura’s acquittal, the Permanent Attention Court of Villa Altagracia sentenced her to three months of detention in the Najayo Mujeres prison. Local authorities are still investigating the incident which led to her death.

What is known about Patricia Ascuasiati?

Patricia Ascuasiati had over 35 years of professional experience as a dancer, choreographer, and ballet teacher. In her early career as a dancer, Ascuasiati reportedly attended Santo Domingo Ballet, where she trained under Imgard Despradel. She was also renowned for her career in the entertainment industry as an actress, writer, and producer. Additionally, she was reported to have been involved in multiple theatrical performances.

The late dancer was associated with the Escuela Contemporánea de Danza as its Educational Director from 1984 to 1989. Later in 1994, Patricia Ascuasiati served in the Ballet Clásico Nacional as Resident Choreographer for six years.

As per reports, she was also involved in her own dance school, Patricia Ascuasiati School of Artistic Training from 1994 to 2005. Meanwhile, she also worked at the National School of Dance from 2000 to 2004. At the time of her tragic death, she was associated with the Dance Banreservas which she joined in 2008.

According to her IMDb profile, Ascuasiati forayed into acting with her role as Olga Karnikova in 2005’s El Secreto de Neguri. She has appeared in six acting roles throughout her career, with her last one being in 2021. In the mid to late 1980s, the late Dominican native had served as the choreographer in TV series like María María and Ensueño Campesino.

The late ballet icon’s passion for dancing was a beacon for future performers. In 2019, during an interview with El Nacional, she said:

“Dance has been my job, my everything, the most pleasurable activity and my emotional therapy.”

Throughout her lifetime, Ascuasiati has received numerous awards and recognition for her contribution to dancing. She had even received the El Dorado and Casandra awards. In 2007, the legendary dancer was declared the National Glory of Dance by the Dominican Republic.

