How old is The Game's daughter, Cali? All about the rapper's kids as daughter's grown up picture goes viral

American rapper The Game has shaken the internet with his daughter California Dream Taylor's latest picture, in which she's all grown up.

On December 19, The Game, 43, took to his Instagram handle to upload a picture of his 12-year-old daughter posing in a silver dress.

"Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop."

The second picture in the series shows a young Cali with brown eyes as she looks into the camera with sunlight falling on her face. Several celebrities commented on the post.

Fashion model Winnie Harlow commented:

"12?! gorgeous girl!"

Jewelry designer Tanaya Henry wrote:

"She is so pretty!!!!"

Actress Daniielle Alexis:

"Stunning."

The Game comes to daughter's defense as she faces backlash for dressing up like an adult

Born on August 21, 2010, Cali Dream Taylor is a native of Los Angeles, California. She rose to fame as the daughter of children's book author Tiffney Cambridge and famed rapper The Game.

The youngest of the Taylor clan, Cali has two older brothers, Harlem Caron Taylor and King Justice Taylor, born in 2003 and 2007, respectively. She joined Instagram in 2014 but her account was hacked so she created a new profile in 2015.

Cali regularly appears on her father's social media handles. After Cali faced backlash over her new picture for putting on makeup and dressing up as a woman even though she is 12 years old, The Game came to her defense.

In a post shared by The Shade Room, he posted a long comment defending his parenting style, stating:

"I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a masters degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture… but I am in the picture so…"

The Game further stated that he and his wife had a lengthy discussion about Cali wearing a dress to Diddy Combs' twins' birthday party.

"After talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week. My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5’9 in height & beautiful."

He added that Cali is a "straight-A student" and usually dresses like a Tom boy every day.

"The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration. I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman."

He further asked people to keep their opinions to themselves and that he and his wife know what they're doing.

