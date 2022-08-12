“Waiting for Eminem's response”: Internet trolls The Game with hilarious memes over The Black Slim Shady diss track

American rapper The Game recently became the subject of online trolling after releasing his 10-minute long Eminem diss track titled The Black Slim Shady from his upcoming album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. The Min.

The Game, aka Jayceon Terrell Taylor, continued his one-sided war with Eminem throughout 2022, claiming he is a better rapper than the latter. Earlier this year, he also challenged the 8 Mile star to a Versuz battle.

While Eminem has never acknowledged The Game’s verbal attacks, fans are now waiting for the rapper to respond to the diss track:

Vinny @Vinny Me waiting for Eminem's response to The Game Me waiting for Eminem's response to The Game https://t.co/OxZHqzx7jt

In his song, The Game has taken a dig at Eminem’s alter-ego Slim Shady, his die-hard fan Stan, his music and addiction issues, as well as people close to him, including Dr Dre, 50 Cent, and his daughter Hailie Jade.

A look into The Game’s diss track and his beef with Eminem

The Game began his one-sided beef with Eminem back in March when he challenged the latter for a Verzuz battle and claimed that he is better than the Rap God hitmaker:

“Eminem is Eminem, I like Eminem. He’s one of the fucking good MCs, great MCs. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not, he’s not. Challenge it. Yes, I do [want to do Verzuz against Eminem]. What you mean, yeah I do? The f*** you mean? I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem; I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

He continued to maintain his stance after Eminem’s fans defended the rapper and said:

“When y’all say Eminem is better and all that, I see it, I see it. I feel you. And you know what? If you feel like Eminem is better than me, that’s your opinion. But it’s a lot of people that feel like I’m better than Eminem, and that’s they [sic] opinion.”

RapTV @Rap The Game has a 10 minute Eminem diss track called “The Black Slim Shady” dropping on his new album tonight The Game has a 10 minute Eminem diss track called “The Black Slim Shady” dropping on his new album tonight‼️😳 https://t.co/IEQj3SlPg2

The Game further added:

“Me personally? Is Eminem better than me? Nah, he not, bro. And I think the best way to see if he is or if I am is let’s rap about it. Let’s get up. Let’s get in the studio. Let’s rap about it. Let’s do something. Let’s put something out. Let’s see ’cause that’s what this sh*t is, bro. It’s rap.”

The Compton-native called out Eminem once again in May and said the latter’s music does not get played in clubs, locker rooms and streets:

“When have you ever heard Eminem in a club? When have you ever heard it in the locker room? And I’m not taking away from that, I don’t hear Eminem in the streets. I just don’t. It’s not saying he can’t rap. The skillset is there. I’m just the better rapper. I just haven’t been given the light he’s been giving.”

Lyrics from The Game’s now-viral Eminem diss track The Black Slim Shady first surfaced online in April and reportedly contained some controversial lyrics against his daughter Hailie Jade. However, at the time, the musician claimed that the lyrics were fake:

“They ain’t my lyrics, I didn’t write that garbage sh*t. Better know better than that. When Game come, that sh*t gon’ be official. It ain’t gon’ be no lyrics to Rap Genius out there. Do your due diligence before y’all get to throwing sh*t up. Fake news and shit, fake lyrics. It ain’t my lyrics.”

However, earlier this month, The Game commented “Can she rap” on a series of Hailie Jade photos posted by boxer Peter Quillin. The comment garnered nearly 4K likes and 1K replies and left several Eminem fans disappointed.

The Game’s latest diss track for Eminem is visualized through a skit featuring an Uber driver who is tasked to drop the former in a mysterious Detroit location “near the 8 Mile,” a reference to the 2002 movie based on and starring Eminem.

It is later revealed that the driver is the brother of Stan, Eminem’s fictional stalker-fan who died at the end of the 2000 film of the same name. In the video, The Game is shown complementing the driver’s cap with Eminem’s autograph, to which the driver responds:

“He used to be like this rap God / Man, me and my brother praised him / Back when I was little, I don't really like any of his new stuff”

The Game then takes a jab at Eminem’s skin color and sings:

“One thing you can never have is my m**********n' Black skin / This ain't no suit that I wore / This ain't a mansion, a hangin' plaque, this ain't no stupid award”

He went on to call Dr Dre, saying:

“He got all the Blackest friends / He wants to be African, me / Left for dead on the Doctor's Advocate / Dre never executive-produced it, I just imagined it”

The musician then calls Big Sean the biggest rapper in Detroit and says he would rather listen to Snitch9ne whole week than Eminem’s songs:

“And the biggest rapper in Detroit, that award is Sean Don / Never heard you in a club, I never heard you in a bar / Eleven albums and ten never got played inside of my car / I'd rather listen to Snitch9ine like sixty-nine times”

The Game also name drops Hailie Jade further ahead in the song and says:

“Dear Slim, Hailie's with me and she's unharmed for now (Dad, I'm really scared)”

He then takes a jibe at 50 Cent’s collaboration with Eminem and also mocks the latter for his rumored affair with Mariah Carey:

“But since Curtis always do, let him write the rhymes for you / Tell him to clip the wings on my butterfly tatt' and force 'em back in the cocoon / Now does he still rap or did he have a change of heart too? The chick on the show wasn't pickin' me and Mariah wasn't pickin' you”

The Game continues to diss Eminem in his song using the latter’s real name and sings:

“Little Marshall Mathers / Mad 'cause nobody thinks that little Marshall matters / That sentiment's hard to gather”

The rapper even mentions Eminem’s struggles with addiction in the song, saying:

“I know you fiendin' for a Dr. Dre bass hit / How ironic, an addict in a basement / And now I chronic, 'cause I done had it with the fake sh*t”

The song finally comes to an end with The Game revealing that he attempted to kidnap Stan’s brother to use him as bait for a challenge with Eminem but the latter still refused. He also mocks the rapper, claiming he wanted to “put Slim in a box” but realized he already “lives in one.”

Twitter reacts to The Game’s Eminem diss track

Social media users trolled The Game following the release of his Eminem diss track (Image via Getty Images)

Ever since The Game started his one-sided beef with Eminem, social media users have been sharing their reactions to his verbal attacks.

Following the release of his The Black Slim Shady diss track for Eminem, many took to Twitter to mock The Game for with a barrage of hilarious memes and funny comments:

MAVE😎 @MaVeRiCkMiLlErR



Bro that's a Tribute to Em🤣 The Game claimed he Never bumped Eminem's albums only for him to mention Eminem's whole life and use his flow as a supposed diss track then titled it - THE BLACK SLIM SHADYBro that's a Tribute to Em🤣 The Game claimed he Never bumped Eminem's albums only for him to mention Eminem's whole life and use his flow as a supposed diss track then titled it - THE BLACK SLIM SHADY😭😭 Bro that's a Tribute to Em🤣

RapVerse @MyRapVerse



#thegame #eminem #drillmatic Lmao Eminem Fan Just smoked The Game with his own lyrics Lmao Eminem Fan Just smoked The Game with his own lyrics #thegame #eminem #drillmatic https://t.co/qxNglN9fdV

visTYmat @VisYmat Going back to MGK’s Rap Devil after listening to The Game - Black Slim Shady Eminem Diss Going back to MGK’s Rap Devil after listening to The Game - Black Slim Shady Eminem Diss https://t.co/6BuNCjm2jt

brown 🧣 @BrownRapFan The Game said nobody has Eminem in their top 5 including himself but this was tweeted such a short while ago I even responded to it The Game said nobody has Eminem in their top 5 including himself but this was tweeted such a short while ago I even responded to it 😂😂 https://t.co/DWvUqiSNhi

Peché Africa🇿🇦 @peche_africa_

The Black Slim Shady

#eminemdiss How is it that Eminem is the one that got ‘dissed’ by The Game for ten minutes yet I’m the one sat here feeling disrespected bc I actually wasted my time listening to this? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤭The Black Slim Shady #thegame How is it that Eminem is the one that got ‘dissed’ by The Game for ten minutes yet I’m the one sat here feeling disrespected bc I actually wasted my time listening to this? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤭The Black Slim Shady #thegame#eminemdiss https://t.co/2zdRSn9qPE

Samantha @MissLondon1219 This is a love letter to Eminem from the @thegame This is a love letter to Eminem from the @thegame 🥴 https://t.co/wdit9bAmLB

DME 🇳🇦 @dme_363

#DRILLMATIC #MusicWithDME Is The Game The Black Slim Shady an Eminem Diss Track or an Eminem tribute song. Is The Game The Black Slim Shady an Eminem Diss Track or an Eminem tribute song.#DRILLMATIC #MusicWithDME https://t.co/eaEmAURxdl

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Eminem will respond to The Game’s diss track in the days to come. The latter’s album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. The Min. is already out in the UK and is scheduled to release in the US on August 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar