Lala Kent and 50 cent beef explained as former visits rapper on set of upcoming horror movie

American reality TV personality Lala Kent has let bygones be bygones and finally made amends with rapper 50 Cent, years after their infamous feud.

On August 3, the 47-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle to share screenshots of a TMZ story where the outlet had posted pictures of the duo. In the first picture of the series, the two are seen smiling as Kent gives Fifty a side hug. In the second picture, the pair can be seen hugging while the Candy Shop singer plants a kiss on her head.

TMZ revealed that Kent had visited the rapper several times while he films for the upcoming movie "Skill House."

The pictures seem to suggest that the long social media battle between the two is over. However, 50 Cent took a dig at his foe and Kent's former fiance, Randall Emmett, in the caption.

He wrote:

"Randell you better stop texting people talking shit because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous."

50 Cent and Randall Emmett are longtime foes after The Irishman producer took some money from the rapper and failed to return it to him on time.

Lala Kent and 50 Cent former beef explained

Lala Kent got dragged into a messy social media fight between 50 Cent and Randall Emmett which began in 2019. It was when the rapper accused Emmett of not returning the $1 million that he had loaned the latter.

Fifty also posted a clip of Lala Kent from her days on the reality show Vanderpump Rules. In the clip, Kent was seen decribing her first experience with Emmett to her co-star Stassi Schroeder.

In the video, Kent said:

"I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable; he would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, 'Do you want a Range Rover?'''

Captioning the now-deleted Instagram post, Fifty wrote in the caption:

"10 seconds left in the 4 quarter h*** are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, b**** yassss. Then just run out and s*** a d***. LOL smh.'

Lala Kent clapped back at the rapper, stating she was "disgusted" by his behavior:

"We've sat up at dinners solo with you, you showing mad love, while begging Rand to put one of your new talentless b*****s in a film, and this is how you come for me? On the gram? She swears she's a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she's up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty's direction."

However, even after the feud between 50 Cent and Randall Emmett ended, the rapper's feud with the reality television star worsened.

During her 2019 appearance on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show, Lala Kent stated that she had a "receipt" to prove that 50 Cent's ego was "dinged" after their last fight.

Posting a now-deleted clip from the episode, the rapper took to his Instagram handle and questioned Kent's sobriety. He stated that she would "be drunk 4 days straight" and snorted cocaine too.

Responding to his claims, Lala Kent said in a now-deleted post:

"My sobriety is something I'm proud of and work on [every day]. I've never done cocaine nor were any other substances, other than alcohol, involved in my decision to get sober. I pride myself on being open and honest about everything in my life, hopefully inspiring others and letting them know they are not alone."

Randall Emmett is yet to comment on the latest union between the rapper and his ex-fiance, Lala Kent.

