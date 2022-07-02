Randall Emmett and 50 Cent beef explained as rapper reacts to shocking allegations against producer

American rapper 50 Cent slammed producer Randall Emmett after reports of him asking for sexual favors in exchange for film roles went viral.

On July 1, the 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram to share a headline from news outlet Page Six. He went on to throw shade at his old enemy, 51-year-old Emmett, with whom 50 Cent has had a tiff in the past.

Captioning the screenshot, he wrote:

"See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday,Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me."

Later, on July 2, 50 Cent once again posted a screenshot from a Page Six article on his Instagram page. In his caption, he called Emmett "Little Harvey [Weinstein]" and stated that he believes more women will be making allegations against the producer soon.

The accusations against Randall Emmett

The exposé against Randall Emmett was published by the Los Angeles Times on June 31. According to the report, Emmett allegedly used his position in the entertainment industry to ask s*xual favors from women who wanted to star in his films.

Read the investigation by lat.ms/3ug4K9P Randall Emmett, a once high-flying Hollywood producer, faces lawsuits and mounting debts, as well as allegations of abuse against women, assistants and business partners.Read the investigation by @AmyKinLA and @MegJamesLAT Randall Emmett, a once high-flying Hollywood producer, faces lawsuits and mounting debts, as well as allegations of abuse against women, assistants and business partners.Read the investigation by @AmyKinLA and @MegJamesLAT. lat.ms/3ug4K9P

The outlet acquired and mentioned a letter by lawyer Gloria Allred, written in October 2021. The letter stated that she was representing an alleged victim who said that Emmett had asked her to "perform sexual favors" to act in his film.

Another woman also alleged that the producer began sending her messages on Instagram and had asked her to take drugs with him.

50 Cent and Randall Emmett's beef explained

The social media tiff between the In Da Club rapper and Emmett began in 2019 when the producer allegedly took $1 million as a loan from the rapper. However, the producer took his own time repaying the rapper.

Instead of shooting Emmett a text, 50 Cent took to Instagram to drag Emmett's then-fiancee, actress Lala Kent. He posted a screenshot from the show Kent starred in, Vanderpump Rules, where she explained how she and Randall met.

The clip said:

"The first night we [she and Randall] b*nged, I got a car the next day. He was like, 'Do you want a Range Rover?'"

In the caption of the post, 50 Cent took a dig at the actress and called her a "h*e."

TamaraTattles @TamaraTattles 50 Cent Comes Hard For Lala Kent And Randall Emmett On Instagram tamaratattles.com/2019/04/27/50-… 50 Cent Comes Hard For Lala Kent And Randall Emmett On Instagram tamaratattles.com/2019/04/27/50-… https://t.co/rQgmO90UvP

Following this, the rapper continued mocking the couple on his social media handle.

At one point, he even posted screenshots of his own messages with Emmett. In one of these screenshots, the producer claimed that he was heading to the hospital as he feared he was "having a heart attack."

Allegedly, Randall Emmett paid the rapper $250,000 of the $1 million loan but he also accidentally called him "fofty," which went viral on the internet.

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐝 🧬🌋👁️🦕 @Ebincure @ZODIAC_MF They totally skimmed over the best Randall Emmett story, him getting bullied on social media by 50 Cent @ZODIAC_MF They totally skimmed over the best Randall Emmett story, him getting bullied on social media by 50 Cent https://t.co/7PRcZVWMJ9

However, 50 Cent wasn't satisfied with the quarter of the payment he received and emphasized that he wanted the money by Monday. This led to the invention of the trending #MoneybyMonday on Twitter. 50 Cent also brought up the hashtag on his recent social media digs against the producer.

Distractify noted that the rapper allegedly did get the $1 million after the social media drama.

As he concluded the tiff, the 46-year-old rapper wrote:

"I got my money so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I'm wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys. LOL."

50cent @50cent positive vibes now guys. LOL #bransoncognac #bellator I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day.positive vibes now guys. LOL #lecheminduroi I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. 😏positive vibes now guys. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator https://t.co/ieFjoLrVUc

Soon after he got his money, the rapper deleted all the tiff posts related to Randall Emmett and his former fiancee Lala from his Instagram handle.

