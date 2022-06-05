Who is Lisa Bloom? Former Harvey Weinstein attorney says Amber Heard should appeal 'inconsistent verdict,' faces backlash online

Following the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, Lisa Bloom, former attorney for Harvey Weinstein, gave her take on the trial. On June 2, Bloom told BBC Newsnight that the verdict was ‘inconsistent.’

She further advised Amber Heard should appeal to the trial’s verdict, which favored Depp and agreed with all three counts of his defamation claims against Heard. Meanwhile, Heard had only received an agreement on one of the counts of her countersuit.

Later, the attorney also took to Twitter and claimed to have advised clients that their claims of s*xual assault might result in them being sued. She added that this could happen even if her clients did not name their abusers. Bloom elaborated that this was a direct influence on the recent verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial.

What is known about attorney Lisa Bloom, who criticized the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial?

Lisa Bloom is a well-known attorney who helped her clients, including Janice Dickinson (against Bill Cosby), Chasity Jones (against producer Alki David), actress Mischa Barton (in a revenge p*rn case) and more.

As an attorney, she is also renowned for having advised Harvey Weinstein during the early stages of his legal woes for a series of s*xual assault allegations. However, Bloom had dropped Weinstein as a client early on.

The 60-year-old Philadelphia native is the daughter of renowned high-profile attorney Gloria Allred (aka Gloria Rachel Bloom). Lisa Bloom has worked on multiple cases where she represented victims of s*xual abuse, which included three women whom she represented for free during their s*xual harassment claims against Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. Following this, O’Reilly had to depart from the news organization.

The Yale Law School alumna is also a former host of CourtTV and has written multiple books, including Think: Straight Talk for Women to Stay Smart in a Dumbed-Down World, a New York Times best-seller.

What did Lisa Bloom say about Johnny Depp v Amber Heard’s defamation trial?

Following the aftermath of the infamous trial, Bloom told BBC Newsnight:

“I want to emphasize that this is not the end, because most defamation cases are really decided on appeal.”

She further added:

“How can it be that Amber Heard was defamed when Johnny Depp’s lawyer said that her allegations were a hoax, and yet Johnny Depp was also defamed when she said she was representative of domestic violence? I think that’s inconsistent, and you can’t have an inconsistent verdict.”

Later, Lisa Bloom took to her Twitter to speak on the matter. In her tweet, she mentioned:

“Some of you said they need not worry if they are telling the truth. If only. Defamation case = years of anguish in pretrial proceedings + 2-5 years to get to trial + a half mil to a million $ in attorneys fees (not to me). Few have the emotional strength and wealth for that.”

Netizens slam Lisa Bloom for her comments on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial’s verdict

Following her comments, a legion of pro-Johnny Depp fans took to Twitter to point out Bloom’s past association with Harvey Weinstein as legal counsel. Weinstein was infamously accused of s*xual harassment and r*pe by multiple actresses and female Hollywood personalities.

Kev O'Connor @KevOC666 @LisaBloom So an abused man should have been condemned at the hands of an abusive female? Are you seriously saying that would have been better for victims or does it only matter if the victims are female?? @LisaBloom So an abused man should have been condemned at the hands of an abusive female? Are you seriously saying that would have been better for victims or does it only matter if the victims are female??

Mariam @mimasdiaries

- Lisa Bloom was hired by Harvey Weinstein to “help him change”

- later, a very disturbing memo Lisa sent to Harvey mentions plans to smear his victims. Let’s talk about @LisaBloom since she is trying use Johnny Depp for clout:- Lisa Bloom was hired by Harvey Weinstein to “help him change”- later, a very disturbing memo Lisa sent to Harvey mentions plans to smear his victims. Let’s talk about @LisaBloom since she is trying use Johnny Depp for clout:- Lisa Bloom was hired by Harvey Weinstein to “help him change” - later, a very disturbing memo Lisa sent to Harvey mentions plans to smear his victims. https://t.co/V3EdTJ3RtG

Stephen @sjo978 @mimasdiaries @LisaBloom Lisa Bloom is out for Lisa Bloom, not victims @mimasdiaries @LisaBloom Lisa Bloom is out for Lisa Bloom, not victims

Chris Francisco @ChrisFr55068456 @mimasdiaries @LisaBloom When the phone rings at Lisa’s house and she gets to try and ruin someone else’s life so they’re as miserable as she is. @mimasdiaries @LisaBloom When the phone rings at Lisa’s house and she gets to try and ruin someone else’s life so they’re as miserable as she is. https://t.co/pLak1EXAaG

Rahaki__2 @RAHAKI21 @BBCNewsnight @LisaBloom Didn’t Lisa Bloom take on Harvey Weinstein as a client after the allegations against him and only dropped him when she was called out for it?? I have no time for what she has to say in this or any other case #TruthWins @BBCNewsnight @LisaBloom Didn’t Lisa Bloom take on Harvey Weinstein as a client after the allegations against him and only dropped him when she was called out for it?? I have no time for what she has to say in this or any other case #TruthWins

As per the tweets, numerous netizens discredited Bloom’s comments about the trial and elucidated that she had helped Weinstein to ‘silence’ the abuse victims in the past.

