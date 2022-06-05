Who is Lisa Bloom? Former Harvey Weinstein attorney says Amber Heard should appeal 'inconsistent verdict,' faces backlash online

Following the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, Lisa Bloom, former attorney for Harvey Weinstein, gave her take on the trial. On June 2, Bloom told BBC Newsnight that the verdict was ‘inconsistent.’
She further advised Amber Heard should appeal to the trial’s verdict, which favored Depp and agreed with all three counts of his defamation claims against Heard. Meanwhile, Heard had only received an agreement on one of the counts of her countersuit.
Later, the attorney also took to Twitter and claimed to have advised clients that their claims of s*xual assault might result in them being sued. She added that this could happen even if her clients did not name their abusers. Bloom elaborated that this was a direct influence on the recent verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial.
What is known about attorney Lisa Bloom, who criticized the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial?
Lisa Bloom is a well-known attorney who helped her clients, including Janice Dickinson (against Bill Cosby), Chasity Jones (against producer Alki David), actress Mischa Barton (in a revenge p*rn case) and more.
As an attorney, she is also renowned for having advised Harvey Weinstein during the early stages of his legal woes for a series of s*xual assault allegations. However, Bloom had dropped Weinstein as a client early on.
The 60-year-old Philadelphia native is the daughter of renowned high-profile attorney Gloria Allred (aka Gloria Rachel Bloom). Lisa Bloom has worked on multiple cases where she represented victims of s*xual abuse, which included three women whom she represented for free during their s*xual harassment claims against Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. Following this, O’Reilly had to depart from the news organization.
The Yale Law School alumna is also a former host of CourtTV and has written multiple books, including Think: Straight Talk for Women to Stay Smart in a Dumbed-Down World, a New York Times best-seller.
What did Lisa Bloom say about Johnny Depp v Amber Heard’s defamation trial?
Following the aftermath of the infamous trial, Bloom told BBC Newsnight:
“I want to emphasize that this is not the end, because most defamation cases are really decided on appeal.”
She further added:
“How can it be that Amber Heard was defamed when Johnny Depp’s lawyer said that her allegations were a hoax, and yet Johnny Depp was also defamed when she said she was representative of domestic violence? I think that’s inconsistent, and you can’t have an inconsistent verdict.”
Later, Lisa Bloom took to her Twitter to speak on the matter. In her tweet, she mentioned:
“Some of you said they need not worry if they are telling the truth. If only. Defamation case = years of anguish in pretrial proceedings + 2-5 years to get to trial + a half mil to a million $ in attorneys fees (not to me). Few have the emotional strength and wealth for that.”
Netizens slam Lisa Bloom for her comments on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial’s verdict
Following her comments, a legion of pro-Johnny Depp fans took to Twitter to point out Bloom’s past association with Harvey Weinstein as legal counsel. Weinstein was infamously accused of s*xual harassment and r*pe by multiple actresses and female Hollywood personalities.
As per the tweets, numerous netizens discredited Bloom’s comments about the trial and elucidated that she had helped Weinstein to ‘silence’ the abuse victims in the past.