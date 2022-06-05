"Bloated Booze Bag": Kathy Griffin comes under fire for controversial comments on Johnny Depp's appearance

On June 2, comedian turned actress Kathy Griffin appeared on CNN's political commentator Brian Karem's Just Ask the Question podcast, where she did not mince her words against Johnny Depp. In the episode, Griffin spoke about the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard and its verdict.

The comedian slammed the verdict that favored Depp and clearly expressed her support for the Aquaman star Amber Heard. Griffin further called out pro-Depp supporters and claimed that the ruling was "really disturbing."

She also disclosed that the comedian was friends with Heard and believed her claims of domestic and s*xual abuse by Depp. The Pulp Fiction and Suddenly Susan actress further said:

"I completely believe her (Amber Heard."

What did Kathy Griffin say about Johnny Depp and the recent verdict of his defamation trial against Amber Heard?

caleb @calebstark

"I love these johnny depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show a picture of what he looks like now, which is a big, orange, fat, bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail." @kathygriffin "I love these johnny depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show a picture of what he looks like now, which is a big, orange, fat, bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail." @kathygriffin https://t.co/OaOTkFd62l

On the podcast with Brian Karem, Kathy Griffin stated how 'disturbing' it was for her to accept the verdict being a woman and a feminist. The comedian also alleged that the female witnesses in the trial, who spoke on behalf of Depp, were pressured by the actor and his legal team.

The 61-year-old Illinois native referred to her past incident of receiving severe criticism and alleged threats she received for her controversial photo featuring Donald Trump in 2017. Griffin held a mock-up of the then-President's severed, bloody head in the picture.

Kathy Griffin @kathygriffin



Fully investigated by 2 federal agencies: the Secret Service & the US Attorneys Office.



Put on the No-Fly list & the Interpol list.



Lost all work.Tour canceled due to threats of violence.



1A legitimately violated by TFG & AG. flexghost. @flexghost1



Gosar made a video showing him murder AOC and the president. Are there ever repercussions for R’s?



Here’s Gosar’s number. Light it up Kathy Griffin got a visit from the secret service over a tasteless joke. John Mulany and Eminem also got a visitGosar made a video showing him murder AOC and the president. Are there ever repercussions for R’s?Here’s Gosar’s number. Light it up gosar.house.gov/contact/office… Kathy Griffin got a visit from the secret service over a tasteless joke. John Mulany and Eminem also got a visitGosar made a video showing him murder AOC and the president. Are there ever repercussions for R’s?Here’s Gosar’s number. Light it up gosar.house.gov/contact/office… Lemme clear this up. I was the ONLY one to beFully investigated by 2 federal agencies: the Secret Service & the US Attorneys Office.Put on the No-Fly list & the Interpol list.Lost all work.Tour canceled due to threats of violence.1A legitimately violated by TFG & AG. twitter.com/flexghost1/sta… Lemme clear this up. I was the ONLY one to be Fully investigated by 2 federal agencies: the Secret Service & the US Attorneys Office. Put on the No-Fly list & the Interpol list. Lost all work.Tour canceled due to threats of violence. 1A legitimately violated by TFG & AG. twitter.com/flexghost1/sta…

In a correlation to her past controversy with the Depp Vs. Heard trial, Griffin told Brian Karem that "nobody wants to get Kathy Griffin-ed, as I was very famously canceled and blacklisted and all that stuff."

It must be noted that there have been no official claims of Johnny Depp's witnesses being coerced to give their testimony. As per legal norms, any witnesses' claims under any proven duress that might alter the testimony are stricken out of the legal records.

Griffin's take on Depp's witnesses in the trial echoed the statements of the comedian's friend Heard. During her testimony, 36-year-old Heard said:

"I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That's his power. That's why I wrote the op-ed. I was speaking to that phenomenon, (about) how many people will come out in support of him and will fall to his power. He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men."

Kathy Griffin slams Johnny Depp

caleb @calebstark this is after she vehemently supported amber this is after she vehemently supported amber ❤️ https://t.co/1ZNWI85L4J

On the podcast, Griffin said:

"I just think Depp is gross."

She further added:

"These Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show pictures of what he looks like now, which is a big orange fat bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail."

Along with Brian Karem, Kathy Griffin also joked about Depp's accent. Later, Griffin slammed the Pirates of the Caribbean star's supporters. She told Karem:

"And just the whole thing of how he had, like, his digital warriors outside. It's... this is a middle-aged man. This is pathetic. So, anyway, I don't... I don't get it."

Netizens react to Kathy Griffin's comments on Johnny Depp

As expected, following the reports of Griffin's comments about the Depp vs. Heard trial, pro-Depp supporters tore into the comedian online. Griffin received much hate on social media for her statements about Depp's look.

Boomski 🇺🇸 @Daveaz3g Kathy Griffin mocking Johnny Depp’s looks is the funniest thing I have heard today! Self awareness level -10! Kathy Griffin mocking Johnny Depp’s looks is the funniest thing I have heard today! Self awareness level -10! https://t.co/iPBjuLeNzG

ReemDepp - Justice Served For Johnny Depp @ReemDepp Kathy Griffin mocked Johnny Depp’s look during the trial. What she expect him to look like? He isn’t going to a movie premiere,,he is going to trial to find the truth and only the truth and clear his name ..and YES he did…btw he looked elegant in every minute during the trial. Kathy Griffin mocked Johnny Depp’s look during the trial. What she expect him to look like? He isn’t going to a movie premiere,,he is going to trial to find the truth and only the truth and clear his name ..and YES he did…btw he looked elegant in every minute during the trial. https://t.co/Iq4NT2n8pb

Chris @Zer0hour17 Johnny Depp is almost 60 but looks 40. Kathy Griffin is 60 but looks 400. #JohnnyDeppGotJustice Johnny Depp is almost 60 but looks 40. Kathy Griffin is 60 but looks 400. #JohnnyDeppGotJustice

sunni @sunnicmarie Let's not shame Kathy Griffin's looks because she decided to shame #JohnnyDepp 's . Instead lets shame her for caring more about "looks" rather than caring about abuse victims. Let's not shame Kathy Griffin's looks because she decided to shame #JohnnyDepp's . Instead lets shame her for caring more about "looks" rather than caring about abuse victims.

The Dark Nook FX @DarkNookShop Kathy Griffin called Johnny Depp a "bloated booze bag" but I think she's just jealous of Johnny Depp's rings...



...because her favorite ring was stolen by filthy hobbits. Kathy Griffin called Johnny Depp a "bloated booze bag" but I think she's just jealous of Johnny Depp's rings... ...because her favorite ring was stolen by filthy hobbits. https://t.co/mZcEFTX8Mv

Princess Consuela B @PrinConsuella_ All the hate @kathygriffin has for Johnny Depp is showing in her face. Idk why she thinks she can come for Johnny's appearance... 🤣🤣🤣 All the hate @kathygriffin has for Johnny Depp is showing in her face. Idk why she thinks she can come for Johnny's appearance... 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VnGK0BOWU1

Xay ♋️🇺🇸 @realXanderXjork Kathy Griffin isn’t funny let alone attractive..she can’t make fun of anyone especially Johnny Depp. #JusticeServedForJohnnyDepp Kathy Griffin isn’t funny let alone attractive..she can’t make fun of anyone especially Johnny Depp. #JusticeServedForJohnnyDepp

. @anaheimyet (I’ve just known Kathy Griffin is just 2 years older than Johnny Depp, and she looks like THAT, and she still has an audacity to mock him for his look? Self-esteem is not a positive thing sometimes, i guess) (I’ve just known Kathy Griffin is just 2 years older than Johnny Depp, and she looks like THAT, and she still has an audacity to mock him for his look? Self-esteem is not a positive thing sometimes, i guess)

Many individuals found humor because Griffin talked about Depp's looks and age. A few tweets even compared her look to Depp's during the trial.

