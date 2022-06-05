"Bloated Booze Bag": Kathy Griffin comes under fire for controversial comments on Johnny Depp's appearance

On June 2, comedian turned actress Kathy Griffin appeared on CNN's political commentator Brian Karem's Just Ask the Question podcast, where she did not mince her words against Johnny Depp. In the episode, Griffin spoke about the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard and its verdict.
The comedian slammed the verdict that favored Depp and clearly expressed her support for the Aquaman star Amber Heard. Griffin further called out pro-Depp supporters and claimed that the ruling was "really disturbing."
She also disclosed that the comedian was friends with Heard and believed her claims of domestic and s*xual abuse by Depp. The Pulp Fiction and Suddenly Susan actress further said:
"I completely believe her (Amber Heard."
What did Kathy Griffin say about Johnny Depp and the recent verdict of his defamation trial against Amber Heard?
On the podcast with Brian Karem, Kathy Griffin stated how 'disturbing' it was for her to accept the verdict being a woman and a feminist. The comedian also alleged that the female witnesses in the trial, who spoke on behalf of Depp, were pressured by the actor and his legal team.
The 61-year-old Illinois native referred to her past incident of receiving severe criticism and alleged threats she received for her controversial photo featuring Donald Trump in 2017. Griffin held a mock-up of the then-President's severed, bloody head in the picture.
In a correlation to her past controversy with the Depp Vs. Heard trial, Griffin told Brian Karem that "nobody wants to get Kathy Griffin-ed, as I was very famously canceled and blacklisted and all that stuff."
It must be noted that there have been no official claims of Johnny Depp's witnesses being coerced to give their testimony. As per legal norms, any witnesses' claims under any proven duress that might alter the testimony are stricken out of the legal records.
Griffin's take on Depp's witnesses in the trial echoed the statements of the comedian's friend Heard. During her testimony, 36-year-old Heard said:
"I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That's his power. That's why I wrote the op-ed. I was speaking to that phenomenon, (about) how many people will come out in support of him and will fall to his power. He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men."
Kathy Griffin slams Johnny Depp
On the podcast, Griffin said:
"I just think Depp is gross."
She further added:
"These Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show pictures of what he looks like now, which is a big orange fat bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail."
Along with Brian Karem, Kathy Griffin also joked about Depp's accent. Later, Griffin slammed the Pirates of the Caribbean star's supporters. She told Karem:
"And just the whole thing of how he had, like, his digital warriors outside. It's... this is a middle-aged man. This is pathetic. So, anyway, I don't... I don't get it."
Netizens react to Kathy Griffin's comments on Johnny Depp
As expected, following the reports of Griffin's comments about the Depp vs. Heard trial, pro-Depp supporters tore into the comedian online. Griffin received much hate on social media for her statements about Depp's look.
Many individuals found humor because Griffin talked about Depp's looks and age. A few tweets even compared her look to Depp's during the trial.