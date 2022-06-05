Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict: What’s next for both the actors?

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case has been gripping the world's attention for nearly two months. For approximately six weeks, Depp and Heard's distressed marriage life was dissected and analyzed in a detailed manner inside the courtroom, by the judge and jury, and by the media.

On June 1st, 2022, the much-awaited verdict was announced, and the jury found Amber Heard guilty on three counts of defamation in three cases collectively by Johnny Depp. Johnny Depp was also found guilty on one count through his former wife's countersuit of defaming Amber Heard.

Reportedly, Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay $10.35 million, while Depp was ordered to pay $2 million to Heard.

Quite evidently, now all the spotlight goes to the verdict's aftermath. The world is now eagerly waiting to see what's next for both Depp and Heard.

The aftermath of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict explored

What's next for Johhny Depp?

After the case's verdict, Johnny Depp was truly "humbled." Depp took to Instagram to release a statement that read:

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Depp further wrote:

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

Take a closer look at the entire statement here.

Depp was last seen portraying the critically acclaimed character W. Eugene Smith, an American photographer in Minamata. Reportedly in January 2022, the news of Johnny Depp's casting as the significant character King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry, a highly anticipated period film, was announced.

Johnny Depp is all set to team up with Jeff Beck, the highly popular guitarist, for a new album that will be launched in July, as Beck claimed when the two men performed together with Sam Fender, the renowned musician, at a Newcastle pub on the 2nd of June, 2022.

During the performance, guitarist Jeff Beck reportedly told the audience, while talking about his brand new album with Johnny Depp:

"I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July." (Via Cinemablend)

By the looks of it, it seems like the upcoming album will be a part of the new chapter of Depp's life.

What's next for Amber Heard?

After the defamation case verdict was released, Amber Heard was quite heartbroken. Amber Heard also took to Instagram to drop a statement that wrote:

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex husband....It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke up could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she said. "It sets back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously."

Heard further wrote:

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK."

Take a closer look at the complete statement here.

Alafair Hall, the Aquaman actress' spokesperson, told The New York Times that the actress plans to appeal the jury's decision. So, reportedly, Amber Heard, along with her legal team, intends to appeal the decision the jury members reached.

What more is to come in the aftermath of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict? Only time will tell.

