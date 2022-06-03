"Not his fault she lied": Netizens defend Johnny Depp after his defamation lawsuit win against Amber Heard

On Wednesday, a jury in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard awarded the verdict in his favor, confirming his claim that Heard had defamed him in an op-ed article.

The jury has also ruled in Heard's favor on one account, which is when she claimed that Depp's lawyer defamed her by calling her assault allegations a "hoax." Depp should be paid $15 million in damages, while Heard should be awarded $2 million, according to the jury.

A public trial that Depp believed would help rehabilitate his reputation, despite it evolving into a spectacle, comes to a close with the announcement of this judgment.

Netizens react to Johnny Depp's win

Several fans who were largely on Depp's side lined up in the courtroom to hear the verdict. Not only that, there were discussions all over Twitter as well.

Take a look at how the public reacted to the conclusion of the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard:

Dee @tasteofsanity STOP saying this verdict is bad for women. If you want to be angry that the credibility of female victims just took a major hit, look no further than Amber Heard. It is not Johnny Depp’s fault that Amber Heard abused him and it is not his fault that she lied. STOP saying this verdict is bad for women. If you want to be angry that the credibility of female victims just took a major hit, look no further than Amber Heard. It is not Johnny Depp’s fault that Amber Heard abused him and it is not his fault that she lied.

Dominique Samuels 🇬🇧🇬🇧 @DominiqueTaegon Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against Amber Heard is a reminder that women CAN be abusers too.



The era of ‘believe women no matter what’ should rightly be put in the dustbin after this verdict. Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against Amber Heard is a reminder that women CAN be abusers too. The era of ‘believe women no matter what’ should rightly be put in the dustbin after this verdict.

janet @janecita653 #JohnnyDeppWon

#JohnnyDeppGotJustice

nypost.com/2022/06/02/amb… There is a saying that goes "if you can't stand the heat stay out of the kitchen" she did that to herself no one told her to try and create a movie of lies against and innocent amazing man #johnnydepp There is a saying that goes "if you can't stand the heat stay out of the kitchen" she did that to herself no one told her to try and create a movie of lies against and innocent amazing man #johnnydepp #JohnnyDeppWon#JohnnyDeppGotJusticenypost.com/2022/06/02/amb…

Atefe Ebrahimi @atiebrahimi70

You bet you a$$ he doesn't care about any verdict.

he was convicted without a trial judge or jury 6 years ago.

He just wanted the process, he got it.



anything else would be gravy.



#TeamJohnnyDepp

#EveBarlowIsAJoke Eve is saying Johnny Depp doesn't care about the verdict.You bet you a$$ he doesn't care about any verdict.he was convicted without a trial judge or jury 6 years ago.He just wanted the process, he got it.anything else would be gravy. Eve is saying Johnny Depp doesn't care about the verdict.You bet you a$$ he doesn't care about any verdict. he was convicted without a trial judge or jury 6 years ago. He just wanted the process, he got it. anything else would be gravy. #TeamJohnnyDepp#EveBarlowIsAJoke

Peyton Blaylock @PeytonBlaylock6 #JusticeForJohhnyDepp I don’t think #teamAmberHeard realizes a lot of us who believe #JohnnyDepp are part of the 97%, are WOMEN, and have experienced some sort of abuse in our life. We watched the trial, we saw the evidence, we chose who to believe. #TeamJohnnyDepp I don’t think #teamAmberHeard realizes a lot of us who believe #JohnnyDepp are part of the 97%, are WOMEN, and have experienced some sort of abuse in our life. We watched the trial, we saw the evidence, we chose who to believe. #TeamJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohhnyDepp

United Extra Time @UnitedExtraTime I love the fact that while Amber Heard was in court for the verdict still trying hard to shed tears meanwhile Johnny Depp was in a pub in Newcastle with locals watching the verdict eating fish & chips whilst his beverage of choice was a soft drink #TruthWins I love the fact that while Amber Heard was in court for the verdict still trying hard to shed tears meanwhile Johnny Depp was in a pub in Newcastle with locals watching the verdict eating fish & chips whilst his beverage of choice was a soft drink #TruthWins

Mega Pint Molly @Mega_pint_molly Tell the world that, no matter what, we believe that Johnny Depp, a man, is a victim of domestic abuse and that no verdict, no outcome will stop his fans from supporting his work and good name. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp Tell the world that, no matter what, we believe that Johnny Depp, a man, is a victim of domestic abuse and that no verdict, no outcome will stop his fans from supporting his work and good name. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp

As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard drew to a close, Heard used her final time as a witness to speak about the online hostility and backlash she'd faced during the trial.

On Thursday, Heard told jurors that she was humiliated by the social media harassment she suffered during the trial, calling it "agonizing." After receiving repeated death threats, Heard said she was afraid for her life.

"The harassment, the humiliation, the campaign against me that's echoed every single day on social media, and now in front of cameras in the showroom -- every single day I have to relive the trauma," Heard said in court as she fought back tears. "Perhaps it's easy to forget that I'm a human being."

Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over an op-ed she penned in The Washington Post in December 2018, portraying herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers claim the piece defamed him even though his name was never mentioned in it.

Heard testified about her marriage to Depp earlier this month, describing years of alleged physical and sexual abuse.

Why are some netizens unhappy over Johnny Depp's win?

Many Amber Heard supporters said they will continue to back Heard online because they believe she is standing up for herself and women in general. They were concerned that, as a result of the online mockery of Heard and her supporters, female survivors of domestic abuse would be prevented from speaking out.

Iulia Mihalache @IuliaMihalache3 I stand with Amber Heard with all my heart. There are no words for what's happening - she is continuing to be battered before our eyes. And, horrifyingly, this abuse became entertainment. #IStandWithAmberHeard I stand with Amber Heard with all my heart. There are no words for what's happening - she is continuing to be battered before our eyes. And, horrifyingly, this abuse became entertainment. #IStandWithAmberHeard

♡✨𝕬𝖗𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖘✨♡ @arelis_k_ortega People like Amber Heard are one of the many reasons why TRUE victims of DV/SA don’t get the justice they deserve. As a survivor I stand with Johnny Depp. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp People like Amber Heard are one of the many reasons why TRUE victims of DV/SA don’t get the justice they deserve. As a survivor I stand with Johnny Depp. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp ❤️

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow It's been more than 24 hours. I'm just a woman advocating for what's right. And I won't stop.



Twitter is infinite miles wide but only inches deep.



I Stand With Amber Heard. It's been more than 24 hours. I'm just a woman advocating for what's right. And I won't stop.Twitter is infinite miles wide but only inches deep. I Stand With Amber Heard. https://t.co/BLVElSj2uZ

Ivana Escalera @IvanaE Amber Heard had photos, video, text messages, audio recordings, eye witnesses, medical notes, therapists notes and she was still not believed. This is a massive setback for women. #IStandWithAmberHeard Amber Heard had photos, video, text messages, audio recordings, eye witnesses, medical notes, therapists notes and she was still not believed. This is a massive setback for women. #IStandWithAmberHeard

Naomi Cooper @naomicooper



Now the title of her op-ed resonates more than ever: “I spoke up against sexual violence and faced our culture’s wrath.”



This is terrifying.



#IStandWithAmberHeard Look at the language Depp used in those texts about her, and tell me that’s not the voice of an abuser.Now the title of her op-ed resonates more than ever: “I spoke up against sexual violence and faced our culture’s wrath.”This is terrifying. Look at the language Depp used in those texts about her, and tell me that’s not the voice of an abuser.Now the title of her op-ed resonates more than ever: “I spoke up against sexual violence and faced our culture’s wrath.”This is terrifying. #IStandWithAmberHeard

Amy Schumer also appeared to back Heard up, posting a Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram.

After several years of dating, Depp and Heard married in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015. Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 23, 2016, and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar nominee.

She claimed that Johnny Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

