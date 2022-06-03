"Not his fault she lied": Netizens defend Johnny Depp after his defamation lawsuit win against Amber Heard

On Wednesday, a jury in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard awarded the verdict in his favor, confirming his claim that Heard had defamed him in an op-ed article.
The jury has also ruled in Heard's favor on one account, which is when she claimed that Depp's lawyer defamed her by calling her assault allegations a "hoax." Depp should be paid $15 million in damages, while Heard should be awarded $2 million, according to the jury.
A public trial that Depp believed would help rehabilitate his reputation, despite it evolving into a spectacle, comes to a close with the announcement of this judgment.
Netizens react to Johnny Depp's win
Several fans who were largely on Depp's side lined up in the courtroom to hear the verdict. Not only that, there were discussions all over Twitter as well.
Take a look at how the public reacted to the conclusion of the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard:
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard drew to a close, Heard used her final time as a witness to speak about the online hostility and backlash she'd faced during the trial.
On Thursday, Heard told jurors that she was humiliated by the social media harassment she suffered during the trial, calling it "agonizing." After receiving repeated death threats, Heard said she was afraid for her life.
"The harassment, the humiliation, the campaign against me that's echoed every single day on social media, and now in front of cameras in the showroom -- every single day I have to relive the trauma," Heard said in court as she fought back tears. "Perhaps it's easy to forget that I'm a human being."
Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over an op-ed she penned in The Washington Post in December 2018, portraying herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers claim the piece defamed him even though his name was never mentioned in it.
Heard testified about her marriage to Depp earlier this month, describing years of alleged physical and sexual abuse.
Why are some netizens unhappy over Johnny Depp's win?
Many Amber Heard supporters said they will continue to back Heard online because they believe she is standing up for herself and women in general. They were concerned that, as a result of the online mockery of Heard and her supporters, female survivors of domestic abuse would be prevented from speaking out.
Amy Schumer also appeared to back Heard up, posting a Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram.
After several years of dating, Depp and Heard married in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015. Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 23, 2016, and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar nominee.
She claimed that Johnny Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.