"Still in shock": Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard defamation verdict during Jeff Beck gig

American actor Johnny Depp revealed that he is still in shock about winning his high-profile defamation case against his estranged wife Amber Heard while talking to his fans in the UK on June 2.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor was seen on video laughing and greeting as dozens of fans congratulated him on his big win as he came from English rocker Jeff Beck's Newcastle performance.

Replying to one celebratory fan, Depp said:

“Thank you, I’m still in shock a little.”

While posing for photographs and signing autographs, the actor joked with a small child in public about losing part of his finger in an alleged altercation with his ex-wife in Australia in 2015.

He said:

“You have five, I have four and seven-eighths. Mad.”

Depp's severed finger was mentioned several times throughout the grueling six-week trial, which took place in Virginia's Fairfax court. Depp testified that the tip of his finger was severed when Heard reportedly hurled a vodka bottle at him.

Following his big win, Johnny Depp took to his Instagram handle to thank the jurors for giving him his "life back" while also stating that the whole trial was something that he owed to his children.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Johnny Depp did not attend the court on the day of the verdict

The actor has been in the United Kingdom since jurors began weighing his case, and he stayed there until the decision was announced on June 1. After stunning fans with his appearance at Sheffield City Hall on May 29, Depp joined Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in west London on May 30 and 31.

He will continue his UK tour with Beck, performing in Glasgow on June 3, Manchester on June 4, Birmingham on June 6, and York on June 7. The performance is believed to have been organized before Depp's trial date in the United States was fixed.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million over an op-ed article that she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, where she alleged that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers said it insinuated that it talked about the actor and asked for monetary compensation for tarnishing his image and professional career.

Depp won the case, but the judge reduced his punitive damages to Virginia's maximum of $350,000 from $5 million, making his total winning amount $10.35 million.

Amber Heard, who countersued the actor for $100 million, was also awarded compensatory damages of $2 million but no punitive money.

