Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa former feud explained as duo reunites for TikTok video

Fans of Selena Gomez were surprised to see her drop a TikTok video with Francia Raisa. The duo were once very close, with Raisa donating her kidney to Gomez in 2017. However, it was later speculated that the two actresses had fallen apart over personal reasons.

The two took part in a viral "He's a 10" trend in Gomez's video, where they made hypothetical scenarios and rated men over them.

The Good For You singer made sure to clarify that the video was made in good fun and captioned the video with:

"But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing."

Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship came to media attention in 2017 after the latter donated one of her kidneys to the former. The Look At Me Now singer posted an image on her Instagram page which had the two in hospital beds. In the caption, Gomez thanked Raisa for the "ultimate gift."

However, in 2018, news of an alleged feud between the two began to circle around in the media.

It was reported by Radar that Raisa was allegedly upset with Selena Gomez in 2018 after she found out that Gomez was drinking alcohol following the transplant. The report in the tabloid added that Gomez didn't drink every day but that she just wanted to enjoy her life.

Later in December 2019, the Fetish singer referred to Raisa as "the girl who gave me her kidney" instead of using her name. This made her fans certain that there was a feud going on between the two.

Similarly, the How I Met Your Father star also didn't seem particularly enthusiastic about discussing the transplant. This was quite contradictory to earlier when she would talk about it.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa take part in a fun TikTok trend

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa created the fun 'He's a 10' TikTok trend. In this trend, users ask their friends what score they would give a person with certain characteristics.

Raisa started the game and asked, "He's a 10 but his breath stinks." Gomez questioned if she could fix it, and got a response from Raisa saying, "You try."

The two women laughed and made funny faces before moving forward with another question.

Gomez proceeded to say, "He's a 10 but he only likes to role-play Star Wars." As she wondered if it was a weird trait, Raisa tells her that she hasn't seen Star Wars.

The two moved on with Raisa saying, "He's a 10 but doesn't like dogs." Gomez immediately responded with a negative, something both of them agreed with.

Before ending the video, Gomez said, "He's a 10, but he hates your best friend." To this, Raisa laughed and said that sometimes she also hated her best friend.

The video showed both of them laughing as Gomez said it was "fair enough" and agreed with the other actress.

The video has since received more than 4 million views and 800k likes.

