The Journey Ahead cast list: Holly Robinson Peete, Kaylee Bryant and others to star in HMM film

The Journey Ahead, Hallmark's upcoming drama, is all set to reveal the adventures of famous Hollywood actress, Madeline, and wilderness expert Sarah, who team up to go on a cross-country road trip. The official synopsis released by Hallmark reads:

Madeline, a famous Hollywood actress, and Sarah, a wilderness expert, team up to drive cross-country. After a rocky start, the two get to know one another they soon discover some common ground, and unexpectedly help each other face their past mistakes through support and unconditional love.

Directed by Linda-Lisa Hayte and written by Erin Engman, the drama is coming soon on August 14, 2022 on the Hallmark channel.

The cast list of The Journey Ahead

Here is the full cast list for Hallmark's The Journey Ahead.

Holly Robinson Peete as Madeline

Holly Robinson Peete is an acclaimed Hollywood actress, author and talk show host who has been a big part of the entertainment industry all her life. She started her acting career at the age of 10, but had her first encounter with the camera when she was only four, on the iconic children’s program Sesame Street.

Since then, Robinson has always been inclined towards the world of entertainment. She can be seen starring in 21 Jump Street opposite Johnny Depp, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, For Your Love, Chicago Fire, and the acclaimed comedy series Mike & Molly. Robinson has also featured in a number of Hallmark shows like Morning Show Mysteries, Our Christmas Journey, The Christmas Doctor, A Family Christmas Gift, and Christmas in Evergreen.

Holly Robinson also co-hosted a successful talk show called The Talk, on which she was one of the original co-hosts. In the upcoming Hallmark feature The Journey Ahead, she plays the role of retired Hollywood actress Madeline, who teams up with Sarah for a road trip.

Kaylee Bryant as Sarah

Kaylee Bryant is a budding young American actress and model who is making her name in the world of entertainment. She began her modelling career at the age of nine when she signed with Ford Models and later became the face of Ralph Lauren.

After establishing herself in the modeling world, Bryant turned to acting. She has appeared on The CW’s Legacies, a spin-off to The Originals, Netflix’s The Santa Clarita Diet, The Real O’Neals, Speechless, Criminal Minds, Chasing Life, Suburgatory, Body of Proof, American Horror Story: Murder House, and Disney’s Kickin’ It.

Bryant recently wrapped up production for an independent crime drama titled The Locksmith, where she stars opposite Ryan Phillippe.

Kaylee Bryant plays the role of wildlife enthusiast Sarah, who goes on a road trip with Hollywood actress Madeline on Hallmark's The Journey Ahead.

Other cast members

Apart from Robinson and Bryant, The Journey Ahead features a host of talented actors. The rest of the cast list is as follows:

Mark Humphrey as Carl

Jessica Steen as Liz

Chanelle Peloso as Katie

Natasha Burnett as Rose

Dean Marshall as Randall

Lochlyn Munro as Richard

Ash Lee as Dr. Wiseley

Ashley Diana Morris as Suzy James

Ese Atawo as Grace Ballard

Catch the Hallmark drama The Journey Ahead coming this Sunday, 14 August.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal