Where to buy Eminem's Curtain Call 2 merch? Price, release date, and more explored

Marshall Mathers, popularly known as Eminem, recently announced his new project, dubbed the Curtain Call 2, a compilation of his greatest hits. Now, following upon the teased look of his music endeavor, the rapper is also integrating the album with a whole new merch collection to gear up for the release.

The merch collection, dubbed Curtain Call 2, will feature graphic tees, a CD Box, and signed CDs, all clad in the Arcade theme. The arcade-themed pieces are to hold the fans over before the album's release on August 5, 2022.

The merch was unveiled on July 19, 2022, and is now available for pre-order on the rapper's official e-commerce shop. It will start shipping on August 8, 2022, three days after the album's release.

More about the newly unveiled Arcade-inspired Eminem's Curtain Call 2 merch drop

Newly unveiled Arcade-inspired Curtain Call 2 merch drop (Image via Eminem Shop)

Marshall Mathers took to Twitter to announce the merchandise launch by posting pictures of two graphic t-shirts. The caption read:

“Does this look like an arcade? Tryna play games? See this saw blade? #CurtainCall2 merch, vinyl, and bundles now avail for pre-order! Hit the site.”

The merch collection offers two box sets, multiple cassette tapes, and orange vinyl, all either autographed or not. Each box set includes a single graphic tee and a CD.

The Curtain Call 2: CD Box Set 1 offers a tee, dubbed CC2 Horns T-shirt, which features the album cover on the front. The front of the tee reads "Eminem" and "Curtain Call 2." The CD Box Set 1 can be availed for $35 in sizes ranging from S to 2XL.

The Curtain Call 2: CD Box Set 2 offers a tee, dubbed CC2 Hockey Mask T-Shirt, which pays homage to 8 Mile. The front of the tee reads "102 8 Mile Rd" and "Greatest Hits." The back features a graphic of an airplane with a door reading "19946" and "Curtain Call 2." The CD Box Set 2 can be availed for $35 in sizes ranging from S to 2XL.

The Curtain Call 2 merch can be availed exclusively on the official e-commerce site of the rapper, now available for pre-order and shipping before/on August 8, 2022. One user can only buy four products from the merch.

More about Eminem's upcoming album Curtain Call 2 and an overview of his career

Upcoming album Curtain Call 2 (Image via Eminem Shop)

Marshall Mathers announced a sequel to his iconic album Curtain Call: The Hits on July 11, 2022. Named Curtain Call 2, the album includes music from the rapper's endeavors since Relapse (2009), including film soundtracks, guest appearances, side projects, and selections from his solo albums.

Over the years, Slim Shady has released 12 solo albums. The 49-year-old continues to sell his albums at an alarming rate, even after decades into his career.

Marshall Mathers has sold an estimated 220 million records worldwide, with 10 chart-topping albums, which all consecutively debuted at No 1., making him the first artist ever to do so.

The first Curtain Call: The Hits was released in 2005, featuring some of his best hits, including My Name Is, The Way I Am, Without Me, and Guilty Conscience.

The upcoming project follows the release of From Tha D 2 LBC featuring Snoop Dogg, The King & I with CeeLo Green, and more, expected to arrive on August 5, 2022.

