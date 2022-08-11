Who is DJ Eque? All about Talib Kweli's wife as rapper sues Jezebel for $300,000 in emotional distress lawsuit

Talib Kweli sued Jezebel for the emotional distress he had to go through in 2020 when one of their stories explained his ban from Twitter.

His lawsuit stated that Jezebel’s article used him to show how black men treat black women. He had to undergo a lot of problems including depression, sleeplessness, anxiety, and more. Kweli said that they portrayed him as a monster with a dislike towards black women.

Kweli added that around 500,000 fans, alongside his ex-wife and employees are all black. Meanwhile, a G/O Media spokesperson said,

“Jezebel’s article fairly reported on the controversy which led to the permanent suspension of Talib Kweli’s Twitter account. This suit, filed two years after the story was published, has no merit and the company will be seeking our attorneys fees pursuant to the protections afforded to the press to publish stories about matters of public interest like this one.”

Everything known about Talib Kweli’s ex-wife

DJ Eque attends Shantel Jackson's Rolling Out Cover Reveal Party at Hotel Ziggy (Image via Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

DJ Eque is a popular DJ and mixer. Her Facebook profile describes her as a female superhero. According to her website, she is one of the best DJs and producers in Los Angeles.

She is also active on Instagram with around 10,000 followers. Her pictures mostly feature personalities like Mick Jagger, Steven Tyler, Dave Chapelle, Snoop Dogg, and Russell Peters. A few of them have also collaborated with her.

She and Talib Kweli tied the knot in May 2009, and the marriage was attended by several well-known faces. However, they had an ugly dispute at a party in 2010 where Kweli was talking to other women, leading to a physical fight and security had to escort them out.

DJ Eque and Talib Kweli were married for eleven years and the date and time of their separation remains unknown.

Jezebel’s story on Talib Kweli

Kweli revealed in July 2020 that he was leaving Twitter. However, Jezebel wrote in its story that he was suspended from Twitter for violating their rules following a few tweets he posted to discredit a student and activist Maya Moody.

Kweli’s fans were also accused of threatening Moody and disclosing personal information about her and her family. The reason behind Kweli’s dispute with Moody was that she was speaking about colorism during a conversation about the wives of a few artists, including Kweli.

Kweli is a New York-based rapper who became popular after collaborating with Mos Def in 1997. He continued collaborating with artists like Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Pharrell Williams, and his last album, Gotham, was released in 2020. He is also the founder of the record label, Javotti Media.

