What are Diddy’s kids' ages? All about his children as rapper welcomes new baby girl

American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs announced the arrival of another child into his family.

On December 11, the 53-year-old singer took to his Twitter to celebrate the birth of his daughter alongside his other kids. He wrote:

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

The Coming Home singer did not reveal the child's mother, nor did he confirm the date of the arrival of his daughter.

Besides his newborn, Combs is already a father to six children, ranging from adults to minors, who have made several red-carpet appearances alongside him.

All you need to know about Sean Diddy Combs's children

Sean Diddy Combs already has six children whom he fathers with three different women. Although he has never been married, the Victory singer has proven himself to be a dedicated father and shares a close bond with his kids.

Quincy Taylor Brown

Quincy Taylor Brown is Sean Diddy Combs's eldest child. The 30-year-old is the biological son of Kim Porter and Albert Joseph Brown but was adopted by Diddy at the age of 4 when the rapper began a relationship with the former.

On the professional front, Quincy is an actor and has several film credits to his name. From 2016 to 2019, he appeared in the TV show Star. Most recently, he starred in the drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Besides acting, Quincy is also a singer, owns a production company, and has a range of watches and jeans in collaboration with Embellish.

Justin Combs

The first biological child of Combs and his ex-partner Misa Hilton-Brim, Justin Combs was born in 1993 and is currently 27. He graduated from UCLA, where he earned a degree in Sociology.

He has appeared in several reality shows such as My Super Sweet 16, Catfish, Nick Cannon‘s Wild ‘N Out, and Hip Hop Square. On the personal front, he has dated celebrities like Chantel Jeffries, Saweetie, India Westbrook, and Lori Harvey.

Christian Combs

23-year-old Christian Combs is the son of Diddy and Kim Porter. The young adult is a model and rapper, producing his work under the name of King Combs.

He released his first EP, CYNCerely C3, under Diddy's record label, Bad Boy Entertainment. His most notable song, Love You Better, dropped in 2018 and also featured Chris Brown. Christian is active on social media, where he regularly posts about his modeling and music gigs.

Chance Combs

Born in July 2006, Chance Combs is the daughter of Diddy and his longtime associate, Sarah Chapman. The 15-year-old girl has taken up modeling and even appeared in Vanity Fair's September 2021 issue alongside her father and step twin-sisters.

D’Lila & Jessie Combs

Born to Combs and Kim Porter in December 2006, 14-year-old twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs were born only five months after Chance Combs was born. The sisters appear close to Chance as they regularly appear on social media. Additionally, they are very active on TikTok, with over 37,000 followers on their joint account.

Sean Combs recently welcomed his seventh child, a daughter, with an unknown woman and named her after himself.

