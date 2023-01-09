''I’m a Trekkie'': Nicolas Cage reveals he doesn't want to be in Star Wars

Nicolas Cage stated in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment that he would not star in a Star Wars television series or film since he is a Star Trek fan.

Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin / The Mandalorian in The Mandalorian, previously stated that he explored incorporating Cage into the Star Wars universe.

Fans' hopes were dashed when Nicolas Cage appeared in the aforementioned interview and stated that he was "not truly down." Cage is currently promoting his new western, The Old Way, which will be released in theaters on January 6, 2023, by Saban Films.

Nicolas Cage has been a Star Trek fan since he was a kid

"I'm a Trekkie. That's where I roll... I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family."

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment last week to promote his new film, The Old Way, which is now playing in theaters, Cage stated that he is not a fan of the Star Wars franchise and has no intention of appearing in any of the films in the series. He said:

"Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll. I’m not in the Star Wars family. I’m in the Star Trek family.”

Cage has been a fan of the Star Trek franchise since he was a little boy and continues to keep up with the latest films starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. He then said:

"I grew up watching [William] Shatner,” the actor said. “I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel."

He continued:

"You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science-fiction format. And Star Trek really embraced that.”

Since its inception, the Star Trek franchise has produced 13 films to date and 11 live-action movies. It is one of the biggest franchises in the world and has millions of fans across the globe.

A brief summary of Nicolas Cage's new movie The Old Way

The film was directed by Brett Donowho. It features Nicolas Cage, as Colton Briggs, who pursues revenge on the renegade son of a man he killed years ago. Following the murder of his wife by the outlaw, he and their daughter set off to seek revenge.

The Old Way's official synopsis reads:

"Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner -- his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) -- in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense."

The film is written by Carl W. Lucas with R. Bryan Wright, Micah Haley, Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr., Colin Floom, Fred Roos, and Brett Donowho serving as producers. Cinematography and music are helmed by Sion Michel and Andrew Morgan Smith, respectively, with editing duties undertaken by Frederick Wardell.

Nicholas Cage will play Dracula in the movie Renfield which is scheduled for release on 14 April 2023.

