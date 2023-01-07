"Oh no thanks": Twitter reacts to Nicholas Cage's Dracula avatar in Renfield trailer

The much-awaited trailer for Renfield just dropped and fans on Twitter were not at all impressed with Nicholas Cage's retention of Dracula in the upcoming movie.

Renfield will star Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and others in supporting roles. The horror comedy, directed by Chris McKay, is scheduled to be released in the United States on April 14, 2023, by Universal Pictures.

Despite being one of the most popular supernatural villains in pop culture history, Nicholas Cage's version of the bloodthirsty Dracula disappointed netizen. One Twitter user even straight-up said, "Oh no thanks" upon seeing the trailer.

Let's take a look at what fans on Twitter had to say about Nicholas Cage in the Dracula avatar.

Fans on Twitter call Nicholas Cage's Dracula avatar in Renfield a low-budget Jared Leto's Joker

Dracula's first look has been revealed in the film's trailer and Nicholas Cage is being bombarded with criticism. Dracula is a fictional monster who has often been deemed the King of Vampires. He is a scary creature who consumes human blood to survive. Fans are calling the new Dracula terrible and are drawing comparisons with musician Marilyn Manson.

Fans are calling the modern Dracula a low-budget Jared Leto who played the Joker in Suicide Squad. Vampires have been considered scary and menacing since they kill humans, but the new character has been made less serious.

Moreover, traditionally the creatures are supposed to have fangs for drinking blood, but Cage seems to have a full set of pointy teeth. Fans are confused as to when vampires started eating humans instead of drinking their blood.

Despite being loved by millions, Nicholas Cage is infamous for his cheesy and quirky roles. Fans are saying that they will watch the movie but aren't expecting too much from it, and others have bluntly said that the film looks terrible.

One fan said that Christopher Lee would be disappointed if he saw the modern Dracula. For the unaware, the late actor Christopher Lee portrayed Count Dracula in the 1958 movie Dracula. He became a cultural icon and a legend of the genre. The film was directed by Terence Fisher and written by Jimmy Sangster and is based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel of the same name.

What is Renfield about?

Directed by Chris McKay from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, the film based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman.

The horror-comedy follows the comical story of R. M. Renfield, Dracula's frustrated servant. The character, who appears in Bram Stoker's Dracula, serves the vampire with devotion in return for immortality. Over the years he has been portrayed by actors such as Alexander Granach, Dwight Frye, Klaus Kinski, Tom Waits, Peter MacNicol, and Nicholas Hoult in the latest film.

The film's synopsis, according to its YouTube trailer, reads:

"In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage)."

It continues:

"Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency."

Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, Sean Furst, and Chris McKay serve as the film's producers, with Mitchell Amundsen undertaking cinematographic duties.

The film is set to release in April 2023 across the country.

