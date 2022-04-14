Why was Frank Langella fired? Dracula star set to be recast in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher after misconduct investigation 

American actor Frank Langella has been fired from the lead role of the forthcoming Netflix show The Fall of the House of Usher, an eight-episode limited series centered around the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

On April 13, news outlet Deadline confirmed TMZ's report, which was filed on April 12, that the 84-year-old star was under investigation, which has now been completed. Frank Langella was found to have engaged in improper behavior on set, according to the probe.

El Aquelarre @ElAquelarre_ A sus 84 años, Frank Langella ha sido acusado de conducta inapropiada y acoso por parte de una compañera actriz en el set de The Fall of the House of Usher de Netflix. A sus 84 años, Frank Langella ha sido acusado de conducta inapropiada y acoso por parte de una compañera actriz en el set de The Fall of the House of Usher de Netflix. https://t.co/476AplEjBU

The Mike Flanagan miniseries, based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name, is currently midway through production. Thus, the parts Langella has already shot will be refilmed once another actor is cast, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, the miniseries will continue filming the scenes without Roderick Usher's sequences.

What did Frank Langella say that got him fired?

Multiverso Nerd @multiversonerd_



Ator é investigado por má conduta sexual no set de 'The Fall of the House of Usher'.



| VIA: #Netflix Após acusação de assédio sexual, Frank Langella será substituído em minissérie da Netflix.Ator é investigado por má conduta sexual no set de 'The Fall of the House of Usher'.| VIA: @Variety Após acusação de assédio sexual, Frank Langella será substituído em minissérie da Netflix. Ator é investigado por má conduta sexual no set de 'The Fall of the House of Usher'.📺 | VIA: @Variety | #Netflix https://t.co/X3SWH9yWFC

According to sources who spoke to Deadline, the inquiry began after the 84-year-old actor was accused of s*xual harassment, including making improper comments to a female co-star on set while working.

According to TMZ, the Oscar-nominated actor is accused of making vulgar remarks on the set of the series and reportedly stroking a female co-star's leg.

He also allegedly asked the co-star,

"Did you like that?"

The Fall of the House of Usher also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill in addition to Frank Langella.

The eight-part series has been described as an epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy. The program is based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story The Fall of the House of Usher, which explores themes of lunacy, family, isolation, and identity.

Roderick Usher, the towering patriarch of the Usher clan, was the character originally portrayed by Langella that is now being recast.

Mike Flanagan created the show, which is executive produced by him alongside Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Melinda Nishioka represents Intrepid Pictures as an executive producer. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes.

More about Frank Langella

Frank Langella is a notable actor known for his portrayal of President Richard Nixon in both the stage and the film production of Frost/Nixon. He is renowned for his role as Count Dracula in the stage and film adaptations of Dracula. Being one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, Langella's career spans over several decades in the industry.

The 84-year-old star worked in theater, television, and cinema after graduating from Syracuse University with a degree in drama. Some of his notable characters include Shakespeare, Sherlock Holmes, Dracula, Superman’s boss Perry White, and He-Man’s arch-enemy Skeletor. However, his most-admired role has been that of President Nixon.

On the personal front, Langella was married to Ruth Weil from 1977 to 1996 before splitting up after 19 years of being together. They share two children. Aside from Weil, he was also romantically involved with Whoopi Goldberg.

Edited by Sabika