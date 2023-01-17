Lisa Marie Presley funeral service: Time, date, venue and all about the public memorial service

Late American artist Lisa Marie Presley's family will honor her with a public memorial service on Sunday, January 22, 2023, after she recently passed away.

The news was announced via a statement released on Graceland's official website on January 16.

"A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. General public is invited to attend."

Additionally, the release encouraged attendees who wish to send something in "the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation." The charity supports organizations that focus on programs related to the arts, education, and children.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried beside her son, Benjamin Keough

According to her daughter Riley Keough's rep, Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland beside her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 by suicide.

On January 12, Lisa's mother, Priscilla Presley, took to her Twitter handle to ask for prayers and wishes for her daughter, who was rushed to the hospital.

"We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Priscilla Presley @Cilla_Presley My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

According to Daily Mail, Lisa, Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only daughter, suffered a cardiac arrest at her California home and was rushed to the hospital. Fox News Digital reports that the authorities said they received a "not breathing call," rushed to the scene, and administered CPR.

TMZ also reported that the emergency services were able to get a pulse.

Later that evening, Priscilla Presley released a statement via People Magazine announcing her "beautiful daughter" Lisa Marie's passing.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

On January 13, TMZ reported that an official cause of death is yet to be revealed. However, the outlet stated that Lisa Marie Presley suffered a second cardiac arrest and her family signed a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order as she was declared brain dead.

Lisa Marie Presley often visited Graceland in Memphis and was last there on January 8 to celebrate her father's 88th birth anniversary. The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis, resided on the property for more than 20 years.

The Nobody Noticed It singer's last public appearance was at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where she saw Austin Butler win an award for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Presley is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and daughters, Riley Keough (from her marriage to Danny Keough) and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood (from her union with Michael Lockwood).

