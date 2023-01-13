Fact Check: Did Lisa Marie Presley have children with Michael Jackson? Marriage explored

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54.

The news of her death was announced by Priscilla via a statement issued to People Magazine.

Priscilla Presley also took to her Twitter handle to ask for wishes and prayers for her daughter, who was hospitalized at the time.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to California's West Hills Hospital and Medical Center after she suffered a cardiac arrest. As per TMZ, before she was taken, EMTs were able to revive Presley via CPR.

Priscilla Presley also took to her Twitter handle to ask for wishes and prayers for her daughter, who was hospitalized at the time.

On the personal front, Lisa Marie was married four times. Of them, her union with Michael Jackson was the most high-profile.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson had no children

Michael Jackson was Lisa Marie Presley's second husband. The duo first met in the 1970s at a concert in Las Vegas, but things did not take a romantic turn until 1992 when they met at a dinner party at a mutual friend's place in Los Angeles.

At the time, Lisa was married to her first husband Danny Keough. The duo became friends but did not start dating right away. In 1993, Jackson was accused of being a p*dophile and s*xually abusing a 13-year-old boy, which he denied.

Presley supported Jackson amid the investigation and one night in 1993, the latter popped the question over the phone.

In his book Michael Jackson: The Magic, The Madness, The Whole Story, author J. Randy Taraborrelli wrote:

“Michael valued Lisa’s settling effect on him, so much so that during his phone conversation, he posed a question that surprised both of them. ‘If I asked you to marry me, would you do it?’ … Without missing a beat, she replied, ‘I would do it.’”

Michael Jackson settled his case with the 13-year-old boy's family in January 1994, and Lisa got divorced from her first husband in May of that year.

Within 20 days of her separation, Lisa Marie Presley and Michael got married in the Dominican Republic in a small 15-minute affair. She later issued a statement to the media announcing her union.

“My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago. I am very much in love with Michael. I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

Michael and Lisa made several public appearances together. The most famous one being in September 1994 when the Thriller singer k*ssed Presley on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards, stating "nobody thought this would last."

Amid their high-profile marriage, rumors started swirling that their marriage was crumbling and they were not getting intimate. During an interview with Diane Sawyer, Presley said:

"Do we have s*x?"

The pair responded:

"Yes! Yes! Yes!"

The duo also revealed that they had hoped to start a family soon.

However, there was speculation that their union was struggling because of Jackson's drug addiction. In December 1995, Lisa Marie Presley filed for a divorce from the Bad singer and they separated a month later. Their marriage officially ended in August 1996.

Judge Hugo Francisco Alvarez Perez, who officiated their wedding, told Entertainment Weekly:

“They lasted longer than I thought they would. I gave them a year. They lasted a year and a half.”

Although Michael and Lisa had no children, Presley had four children from her other marriages. She was a mother to Riley and Ben from her marriage to Danny Keough, and to Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann from her union with Michael Lockwood.

