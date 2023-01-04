Rolling Stone recently released its updated list of the '200 Greatest Singers of All Time,' placing legendary artist Michael Jackson at number 86, which angered his fans.

Other artists who were snubbed from the list included Celine Dion, Pink, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Tony Bennett, Madonna, Nat King Cole, and Dionne Warwick, among others.

The top three artists on Rolling Stone's Top 10 list were Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Sam Cooke.

Rolling Stone noted that the list was compiled by its staff and key contributors, which encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversion. The criteria, as per the publication, was based on originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy. The Greatest Artist of All Time list was first published in 2008.

Michael Jackson fans upset with Rolling Stone ranking him 86th on '200 Greatest Singers of All Time'

Some fans of Michael Jackson were left upset over his ranking at number 86 on the coveted list, and expressed their anger and disappointment on Twitter. One fan wrote that the list "should be burnt."

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown, in a tweet, wrote:

"They got THE @MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?! Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn’t in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?! Damn @RollingStone."

Youssef Kobo @Youssef_Kobo



Eighty. Six.



Delete your account. Destroy your servers. Take all existing magazines out of print. Throw them in a bon fire. File for chapter 11. Vacate your office. Demolish the building. Apologize to the world. Repent. Leave the planet for good. @RollingStone Michael Jackson at 86.Eighty. Six.Delete your account. Destroy your servers. Take all existing magazines out of print. Throw them in a bon fire. File for chapter 11. Vacate your office. Demolish the building. Apologize to the world. Repent. Leave the planet for good. @RollingStone Michael Jackson at 86.Eighty. Six.Delete your account. Destroy your servers. Take all existing magazines out of print. Throw them in a bon fire. File for chapter 11. Vacate your office. Demolish the building. Apologize to the world. Repent. Leave the planet for good.

🍇🍇 #grapejuice blues 🎵 Harry's House (fan ac ) @chandshru09 @RollingStone When u leave MJ , Freddie Mercury and Celine Dion out of top 10...I m sorry u are really not any position to give any explanations lol..and wtf is greatest singers list and not greatest voices list 🤷‍♀️ the above mentioned names filled both the criteria if that's what u r saying ! @RollingStone When u leave MJ , Freddie Mercury and Celine Dion out of top 10...I m sorry u are really not any position to give any explanations lol..and wtf is greatest singers list and not greatest voices list 🤷‍♀️ the above mentioned names filled both the criteria if that's what u r saying !

Pako Salado @pakosaladote



And yet Madonna is not on the list, an Michael Jackson is not even top 50. You guys are a JOKE! @RollingStone "In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy. "And yet Madonna is not on the list, an Michael Jackson is not even top 50. You guys are a JOKE! @RollingStone "In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy. "And yet Madonna is not on the list, an Michael Jackson is not even top 50. You guys are a JOKE!

Justice for The Falsely Accused @JuliaBerkowitz1



If that's really your criteria then Michael Jackson should have easily been Top 5, if not #1. @RollingStone "In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."If that's really your criteria then Michael Jackson should have easily been Top 5, if not #1. @RollingStone "In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."If that's really your criteria then Michael Jackson should have easily been Top 5, if not #1.

alina ∞ POPPY @yoonnieswith @RollingStone Why is Michael Jackson in the 86th position? He deserves to be 1. Why is there no Celine Dion here? @RollingStone Why is Michael Jackson in the 86th position? He deserves to be 1. Why is there no Celine Dion here?

SimonBarreBrisebois @SBarrBrisebois

But Michael Jackson and Celine Dion are both some of the Greatest Singers and the Greatest voices ever in music History.

They both deserve respect.

youtube.com/watch?v=d83FE-… @RollingStone Talent is impressive and genius is transcendent.But Michael Jackson and Celine Dion are both some of the Greatest Singers and the Greatest voices ever in music History.They both deserve respect. @RollingStone Talent is impressive and genius is transcendent.But Michael Jackson and Celine Dion are both some of the Greatest Singers and the Greatest voices ever in music History.They both deserve respect.youtube.com/watch?v=d83FE-…

Asif Hossain @asifintoronto



There were 85 people in music history whose “genius” was greater than Michael Jackson’s?



Just admit you forgot Céline Dion. Take the L. Nobody is buying what you’re selling. @RollingStone “Genius is transcendent.”There were 85 people in music history whose “genius” was greater than Michael Jackson’s?Just admit you forgot Céline Dion. Take the L. Nobody is buying what you’re selling. @RollingStone “Genius is transcendent.” There were 85 people in music history whose “genius” was greater than Michael Jackson’s? Just admit you forgot Céline Dion. Take the L. Nobody is buying what you’re selling.

Petty Pablo @electricsoul123 @RollingStone The greatest singers and greatest voices go hand in hand. Ya’ll just trying to avoid getting dragged because your list is awful. @RollingStone The greatest singers and greatest voices go hand in hand. Ya’ll just trying to avoid getting dragged because your list is awful.

The top 20 artists to make it to Rolling Stone's 200 'Greatest Singers of All Time' included:

Aretha Franklin Whitney Houston Sam Cooke Billie Holiday Mariah Carey Ray Charles Stevie Wonder 8. Beyoncé 9. Otis Redding 10. Al Green 11. Little Richard 12. John Lennon 13. Patsy Cline Freddie Mercury Bob Dylan Prince Elvis Presley Celia Cruz Frank Sinatra Marvin Gaye

Rolling Stone also excluded lead vocalists who are a part of any singing band/group, including Stevie Nicks without Fleetwood Mac, Jungkook without BTS, Beyonce without other members of Destiny’s Child, Diana Ross without the Supremes, Ozzy Osbourne without Black Sabbath and Mick Jagger without The Rolling Stones.

More about Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson is regarded as the highest-selling individual music artist of all time. He has won various accolades throughout the years, including 15 Grammy Awards, 6 Brit Awards, and a Golden Globe Award, among others. The artist has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

The artist, referred to as the 'King of Pop' by many, released his final studio album titled Invincible on October 30 in 2001 by Epic Records. The album was Jackson’s sixth and last studio album. It featured appearances from Carlos Santana, the Notorious B.I.G., and Slash. The album also featured various genres, including R&B, pop, and soul.

Michael Jackson died in 2009 of cardiac arrest at the age of 50. As per various reports, the cause of cardiac arrest was a result of sedatives and an anesthetic called Propofol, which was administered by his physician, Conrad Murray. It was later concluded that the death was a homicide, and his physician was charged with involuntary manslaughter in November 2011.

Poll : 0 votes