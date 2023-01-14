Did Priscilla Presley have a son? All about Navarone Garibaldi as he shares touching tribute to Lisa Marie Presley 

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi shared an emotional tribute to Lisa Marie Presley as the latter shockingly passed away from a cardiac arrest on January 12.

Garibaldi addressed Lisa Marie as “big sister” and said he hoped she was at peace with her dad and son, referring to Elvis Presley and Benjamin Keough. He said that he knew the “past couple of years” were difficult for the singer.

He also sent his love and prayers for Lisa Marie’s journey beyond the earth and shared that he was “lost for words” and could not believe the tragedy. Garibaldi also mentioned that he wished that things were “different” between them but made sure to say that he loves his maternal sister.

Garibaldi, who is 19 years younger to his elder sister, also shared a photo of him as a child sitting beside a teenage Lisa Marie Presley:

Navarone Garibaldi is Priscilla Presley’s younger child. She welcomed her son with screenwriter Marco Garibaldi in 1987, nearly two decades after she gave birth to her and Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968.

Garibaldi’s tribute to Lisa Marie came a day after Priscilla Presley announced the tragic demise of her daughter in a statement to People:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Priscilla Presley @Cilla_Presley My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

A representative close to Lisa Marie’s family later confirmed to Page Six that the singer-songwriter will be buried next to her late son Benjamin and her father Elvis at Graceland. She is survived by her eldest daughter Riley (33) and twins Harper and Finely (14).

Everything to know about Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi

Priscilla Presley met Brazilian screenwriter and computer-programmer Marco Garibaldi through a mutual friend in 1984. The couple lived together for 22 years and welcomed their son, Navarone Garibaldi, on March 1, 1987, before parting ways in 2006.

Speaking to the Guardian in an old interview, Priscilla Presley said her son is his own person and she is proud of him:

“My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him.He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa.”

In the interview, Presley also said that she never set any expectations for her children:

“We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise, you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them.”

Despite staying away from the spotlight, Garibaldi has musical talents of his own. He founded the band Them Guns in 2013 and served as the group’s songwriter, vocalist and guitarist. Three of his band’s songs were reportedly featured in the soundtrack for the 2015 independent film Shut Up and Drive.

Garibaldi shared an emotional statement after his nephew and Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin passed away from suicide in 2020. He told US Weekly at the time:

“On behalf of everyone Ben touched: We are all shocked and heartbroken to have lost such a caring, compassionate soul. It’s absolutely devastating. We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding at this time. He will always be a part of us.”

Garibaldi dated Elisa Achilli for four years and tied the knot with her at the Schloss Hunigen hotel in Switzerland on February 15, 2022. The wedding took place in the presence of his close friends and family members, including his mother Priscilla Presley.

Following the wedding, the musician told People that he never thought he would find an “understanding and supportive” partner. He added that Achilli makes everything “effortless” and he cannot imagine a life without her.

