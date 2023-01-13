“Broken heart syndrome is a real thing”: Lisa Marie Presley vaccine speculation slammed online 

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, suddenly passed away at the age of 54. The news of her demise in a statement to People by her mother:
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the publication that paramedics responded to a call for help in the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman who had stopped breathing on Thursday.
The patient was later identified as Lisa Marie Presley. Medical professionals reportedly gave her CPR after detecting “signs of life” and administered a shot of adrenaline to jump-start her heart. The musician was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately failed to survive.
Authorities confirmed that Presley suffered a “full” cardiac arrest. In the wake of her death, several anti-vaxxers took to social media to claim that Presley’s death was connected to COVID-19 vaccines.
While baseless speculation surrounding Lisa Marie Presley’s health made the rounds online, some social media users slammed vaccine theories by mentioning that Presley had a history of heart disease in her family.
She also admitted to struggling with addiction to opioid pain killers in the past and even lost her son Benjamin to suicide two years ago:
One user also noted that “broken heart syndrome” is real and that the musician could have had the possibility of suffering the same in the wake of her son’s death:
It remains unclear what prompted Lisa Marie Presley’s cardiac arrest. She was seen celebrating her father’s birth anniversary at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, and even attended the Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday.
Although there were no reports of the singer experiencing any particular symptoms, she reportedly required assistance to walk the Golden Globes red carpet and leaned on her friend Jerry Schilling during an interview.
Twitter reacts to Lisa Marie Presley vaccine theories in the wake of her demise
Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden demise left the entertainment industry as well as music fans shocked. While doctors shared that the singer suffered from a cardiac arrest, some anti-vaxxers began sharing baseless theories about COVID-19 vaccine and Presley’s death.
Several social media users immediately took to Twitter to call out the rumors and vaccine speculation surrounding Presley’s death:
As reactions continued to pour in online, no medical professional or individual close to Lisa Marie Presley mentioned the possibility of her death being connected to vaccines.
It is also not known if the musician was vaccinated against COVID-19 as no statement was provided about Presley’s vaccination status.
Did Lisa Marie Presley have any prior health issues?
Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed away at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest. She has reportedly suffered from a series of health issues in her life.
The singer canceled her 2014 US tour due to chronic back pain. According to TMZ, Presley’s back pain became “unbearable” after she consistently performed on tours since 2012.
Back in 2004, Presley opened up about struggling with addiction in her book. She shared that she became addicted to opioids after the birth of her daughters Vivienne and Finley:
“I was recovering after the birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”
Presley also dubbed addiction as an “epidemic” and revealed that she witnessed several of her loved ones suffering from the condition, including her late father Elvis.
“Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic.”
The Dirty Laundry hitmaker also spread awareness about addiction and said:
“It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us. That starts with sharing our stories.”
She mentioned that she was “grateful to be alive” after battling addiction issues and thanked her four children for helping her “through dark times.” Unfortunately, Lisa Marie Presley lost her son Benjamin to suicide on July 12, 2020.
The musician stayed away from the spotlight while grieving the loss of her son. As per the Daily Mail, her first public appearance following Benjamin’s death was at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles in March 2021.