“Broken heart syndrome is a real thing”: Lisa Marie Presley vaccine speculation slammed online 

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, suddenly passed away at the age of 54. The news of her demise in a statement to People by her mother:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the publication that paramedics responded to a call for help in the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman who had stopped breathing on Thursday.

The patient was later identified as Lisa Marie Presley. Medical professionals reportedly gave her CPR after detecting “signs of life” and administered a shot of adrenaline to jump-start her heart. The musician was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately failed to survive.

Authorities confirmed that Presley suffered a “full” cardiac arrest. In the wake of her death, several anti-vaxxers took to social media to claim that Presley’s death was connected to COVID-19 vaccines.

Five Star Pete @5StarPete Lisa Marie Presley wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last in 2023 to die from this vaccine. And we’re only in January folks. Lots more to succumb to the poison they VOLUNTARILY put into their bodies. Lisa Marie Presley wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last in 2023 to die from this vaccine. And we’re only in January folks. Lots more to succumb to the poison they VOLUNTARILY put into their bodies.

AMERICA’S MAGA REGULATOR 👊🏽🩸 @perkinsgirl1 Lisa Marie Presley was a big proponent of the vaccine, she even did an advertisement for it. She started in March of last year. And would’ve had her final booster within the last month. There’s nothing wrong with questioning.. Lisa Marie Presley was a big proponent of the vaccine, she even did an advertisement for it. She started in March of last year. And would’ve had her final booster within the last month. There’s nothing wrong with questioning.. https://t.co/IpQ4AUphlo

While baseless speculation surrounding Lisa Marie Presley’s health made the rounds online, some social media users slammed vaccine theories by mentioning that Presley had a history of heart disease in her family.

She also admitted to struggling with addiction to opioid pain killers in the past and even lost her son Benjamin to suicide two years ago:

Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار @yashar Lisa Marie Presley had a well-documented history of heart disease in her family.



She struggled with addiction for many years, just like her dad did.



She also lost her beloved son to suicide two years ago.



Making her death about a vaccine you don't even know she got is evil. Lisa Marie Presley had a well-documented history of heart disease in her family.She struggled with addiction for many years, just like her dad did.She also lost her beloved son to suicide two years ago. Making her death about a vaccine you don't even know she got is evil.

One user also noted that “broken heart syndrome” is real and that the musician could have had the possibility of suffering the same in the wake of her son’s death:

Allison♓✨🌻 @AllieK02 @yashar And broken heart syndrome is a real thing also. Her only son took his own life a few yrs ago. @yashar And broken heart syndrome is a real thing also. Her only son took his own life a few yrs ago.

It remains unclear what prompted Lisa Marie Presley’s cardiac arrest. She was seen celebrating her father’s birth anniversary at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, and even attended the Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday.

Although there were no reports of the singer experiencing any particular symptoms, she reportedly required assistance to walk the Golden Globes red carpet and leaned on her friend Jerry Schilling during an interview.

Twitter reacts to Lisa Marie Presley vaccine theories in the wake of her demise

Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden demise left the entertainment industry as well as music fans shocked. While doctors shared that the singer suffered from a cardiac arrest, some anti-vaxxers began sharing baseless theories about COVID-19 vaccine and Presley’s death.

Several social media users immediately took to Twitter to call out the rumors and vaccine speculation surrounding Presley’s death:

PRGuy @PRGuy17 #auspol ANTI-VAXXERS are already claiming Lisa Marie Presley as “another victim” of the vaccine — hysterically claiming that this “never happened” before the Covid-19 vaccine and awkwardly forgetting this: ANTI-VAXXERS are already claiming Lisa Marie Presley as “another victim” of the vaccine — hysterically claiming that this “never happened” before the Covid-19 vaccine and awkwardly forgetting this: 👇 #auspol https://t.co/ziYeNwoRPy

lisa. pro-facts @fleurdelisa27 For all the idiots saying Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest bc of the vaccine:



Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the US. Although it is sometimes thought of as a man's disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease. For all the idiots saying Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest bc of the vaccine:Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the US. Although it is sometimes thought of as a man's disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease.

American Woman 🇺🇸 @American_proud7 I’m sure LISA MARIE PRESLEY‘s heart attack is COMPLETELY unrelated to the vaccine. I’m sure LISA MARIE PRESLEY‘s heart attack is COMPLETELY unrelated to the vaccine.

Gail Sideman @gpublicity1 @yashar Seriously, people are making it about the COVID vaccine? Guess I shouldn't be surprised, but that's vile. @yashar Seriously, people are making it about the COVID vaccine? Guess I shouldn't be surprised, but that's vile.

Robin Byrd @RobinByrd3 @yashar If people are anti vaccine, then that’s their right to be that way. But to add to the pain of families suffering through major tragedies by blaming their loved ones death on a vaccine is cruel, disrespectful, and reprehensible. Shame on these people doing this. @yashar If people are anti vaccine, then that’s their right to be that way. But to add to the pain of families suffering through major tragedies by blaming their loved ones death on a vaccine is cruel, disrespectful, and reprehensible. Shame on these people doing this.

jessica @jesscastillo10 @yashar Her heart may have been compromised due to her addiction and I’m sure she had a broken heart due to losing her son. I wish people would stop and just let her family mourn in peace. @yashar Her heart may have been compromised due to her addiction and I’m sure she had a broken heart due to losing her son. I wish people would stop and just let her family mourn in peace.

AlecEiffel95 @AEiffel95 @yashar anyone who saw her at the Globes knows she was struggling to walk without assistance and looked incredibly fatigued. @yashar anyone who saw her at the Globes knows she was struggling to walk without assistance and looked incredibly fatigued.

ken’s burner account @kennedymariahc the fact that lisa marie presley went into cardiac arrest and “vaccine” and “covid” are the first results to pop up is so upsetting the fact that lisa marie presley went into cardiac arrest and “vaccine” and “covid” are the first results to pop up is so upsetting https://t.co/Ji3CubGv9K

JennieFromHappyRock☮️ @Jennife39481653 Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest. Her father, Elvis Presley died from cardiac arrest. Her paternal grandmother died from cardiac arrest. We all die when our hearts stop.

STOP WITH THE VACCINE BS

She had a heart attack just like hee father. Just Stop. Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest. Her father, Elvis Presley died from cardiac arrest. Her paternal grandmother died from cardiac arrest. We all die when our hearts stop. STOP WITH THE VACCINE BS She had a heart attack just like hee father. Just Stop. https://t.co/YGygbbT2z4

As reactions continued to pour in online, no medical professional or individual close to Lisa Marie Presley mentioned the possibility of her death being connected to vaccines.

It is also not known if the musician was vaccinated against COVID-19 as no statement was provided about Presley’s vaccination status.

Did Lisa Marie Presley have any prior health issues?

Several social media users slammed Lisa Marie Presley vaccine theories (Image via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed away at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest. She has reportedly suffered from a series of health issues in her life.

The singer canceled her 2014 US tour due to chronic back pain. According to TMZ, Presley’s back pain became “unbearable” after she consistently performed on tours since 2012.

Back in 2004, Presley opened up about struggling with addiction in her book. She shared that she became addicted to opioids after the birth of her daughters Vivienne and Finley:

“I was recovering after the birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

Presley also dubbed addiction as an “epidemic” and revealed that she witnessed several of her loved ones suffering from the condition, including her late father Elvis.

“Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic.”

The Dirty Laundry hitmaker also spread awareness about addiction and said:

“It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us. That starts with sharing our stories.”

She mentioned that she was “grateful to be alive” after battling addiction issues and thanked her four children for helping her “through dark times.” Unfortunately, Lisa Marie Presley lost her son Benjamin to suicide on July 12, 2020.

The musician stayed away from the spotlight while grieving the loss of her son. As per the Daily Mail, her first public appearance following Benjamin’s death was at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles in March 2021.

Poll : 0 votes