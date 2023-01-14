Create

Why does Austin Butler talk like that? Voice before and after Elvis goes viral in wake of Golden Globes speech 

By Analina Sanyal
Modified Jan 14, 2023 12:45 PM IST
Austin Butler spent three years preparing for his Golden Globe winning role in Elvis (Image via Getty)
Austin Butler spent three years preparing for his Golden Globe winning role in Elvis (Image via Getty)

On Tuesday, January 10, Austin Butler nabbed the Golden Globe for best actor for his performance as the King of Rock n' Roll in Elvis. The actor delivered a moving speech, but his voice continued to dominate the discussion after his win.

Fans were quick to point out that the actor was yet to shed the baritone and Southern drawl that he adopted for the film, which was vastly different from his voice before taking on the role.

Soon, video compilations of the Carrie Diaries star popped up, showcasing how Butler usually spoke in a higher-pitched, upbeat voice more in line with his Californian roots before his stint in the blockbuster biopic.

youtube-cover

Austin Butler says that parts of his DNA "will always be linked" to Elvis

Austin Butler won his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's megahit biopic.

In his speech, he thanked Luhrmann, his castmates, the producers, and the Presley family, and acknowledged that it was an honor to be among his childhood heroes. Butler's accent, however, stole the spotlight.

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/3J0s10IeXs

At the Golden Globe pressroom, Butler confessed that he no longer thinks that he uses his Elvis voice, although people tell him otherwise:

"I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot."

He added:

“I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

youtube-cover

The Shannara Chronicles actor had earlier spoken about using method acting for the role of Elvis Presley and shared that he spent three years prepping for the role, not even seeing his family for that duration:

"I was in New York prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.

In his appearance on Saturday Night Live last December, the actor poked fun at the discussion around his voice. He acknowledged that while people had been saying voice had changed, "that it got deeper, more Elvis-y," he could prove that he's always sounded like this.

The skit then cut to footage of Austin Butler from an interview ten years back, with the sound comically pitched higher.

Austin Butler’s SNL monologue https://t.co/sg1O2XP7pD

Fans react to Austin Butler's Elvis voice

Netizens were quick to comment on the phenomenon, with many stating that the the actor was "doing too much," was deliberately putting on the accent, or that he would drop it after award season.

@PopCrave That’s not how DNA works but go on
Austin Butler we know what you actually sound like. Give it up deelishis #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/2UCDYlxDjG
@PopCrave He doing too much and it scares me
Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/DP0p8bmIJi
Why is Austin Butler still doing the Elvis voice #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/Uu0b16Trst
@BGaytion It’s so cringe at this point.
@BGaytion He’ll stop after the Oscars
Me when Austin Butler walks up to the Golden Globes stage to accept his award and still has that southern accent. You are from California https://t.co/2Deor4aYa2

Several fans also came to Austin Butler's defense, stating that the method actor's immersion in the role had caused the shift, and that it was natural for someone's voice to change after three years of speaking in a particular manner.

@Dumbledore_BB I understand he’s voice now in present time is a bit deeper but if ya speaking in another accent solidly for 2-3 years it’s going to end up mixing in with your own accent. I ain’t sure why people think he’s just walking around speaking only in a fake accent for sake of it 😂
@Inezprosper Austin Butler dedicated three years of his life perfecting the role so naturally it would become part of his subconscious. You dedicate your days to tearing down people with actual talent. Sad. Let him have his moment. He earned it. You will never amount to anything.
@BGaytion Why on earth does anyone object to what Austin Butler’s voice sounds like? He’s not doing it on purpose, it’s an accent he lived in for three years and it’s become a part of him. Deal with it.
@Variety People really need to move on from this redundancy… he was in a deep character study for three plus years. His voice is his voice, let him enjoy his moment. ❤️
@Variety The only people who say he still sounds like Elvis are the ones who are jealous and bitter because their fav either didn’t get a nom or didn’t win

Despite mixed reactions to his voice, Elvis has become Austin Butler's breakout performance. With a Golden Globe bagged, and nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards, the actor seems to be heading for the Oscars.

The actor's next major role is as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dennis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction Dune: Part 2.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...