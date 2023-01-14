Why does Austin Butler talk like that? Voice before and after Elvis goes viral in wake of Golden Globes speech 

On Tuesday, January 10, Austin Butler nabbed the Golden Globe for best actor for his performance as the King of Rock n' Roll in Elvis. The actor delivered a moving speech, but his voice continued to dominate the discussion after his win.

Fans were quick to point out that the actor was yet to shed the baritone and Southern drawl that he adopted for the film, which was vastly different from his voice before taking on the role.

Soon, video compilations of the Carrie Diaries star popped up, showcasing how Butler usually spoke in a higher-pitched, upbeat voice more in line with his Californian roots before his stint in the blockbuster biopic.

Austin Butler says that parts of his DNA "will always be linked" to Elvis

Austin Butler won his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's megahit biopic.

In his speech, he thanked Luhrmann, his castmates, the producers, and the Presley family, and acknowledged that it was an honor to be among his childhood heroes. Butler's accent, however, stole the spotlight.

At the Golden Globe pressroom, Butler confessed that he no longer thinks that he uses his Elvis voice, although people tell him otherwise:

"I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot."

He added:

“I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

The Shannara Chronicles actor had earlier spoken about using method acting for the role of Elvis Presley and shared that he spent three years prepping for the role, not even seeing his family for that duration:

"I was in New York prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.

In his appearance on Saturday Night Live last December, the actor poked fun at the discussion around his voice. He acknowledged that while people had been saying voice had changed, "that it got deeper, more Elvis-y," he could prove that he's always sounded like this.

The skit then cut to footage of Austin Butler from an interview ten years back, with the sound comically pitched higher.

Fans react to Austin Butler's Elvis voice

Netizens were quick to comment on the phenomenon, with many stating that the the actor was "doing too much," was deliberately putting on the accent, or that he would drop it after award season.

RJ @Dumbledore_BB Austin Butler we know what you actually sound like. Give it up deelishis #GoldenGlobes Austin Butler we know what you actually sound like. Give it up deelishis #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/2UCDYlxDjG

Ty @JESUSlovesme364 @PopCrave He doing too much and it scares me @PopCrave He doing too much and it scares me

Gianni Raisins @BGaytion



#GoldenGlobes Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/DP0p8bmIJi

Aleks Demetriades @AleksDemetriad1 Me when Austin Butler walks up to the Golden Globes stage to accept his award and still has that southern accent. You are from California Me when Austin Butler walks up to the Golden Globes stage to accept his award and still has that southern accent. You are from California https://t.co/2Deor4aYa2

Several fans also came to Austin Butler's defense, stating that the method actor's immersion in the role had caused the shift, and that it was natural for someone's voice to change after three years of speaking in a particular manner.

Sarah ✨ @SarahFreer @Dumbledore_BB I understand he’s voice now in present time is a bit deeper but if ya speaking in another accent solidly for 2-3 years it’s going to end up mixing in with your own accent. I ain’t sure why people think he’s just walking around speaking only in a fake accent for sake of it @Dumbledore_BB I understand he’s voice now in present time is a bit deeper but if ya speaking in another accent solidly for 2-3 years it’s going to end up mixing in with your own accent. I ain’t sure why people think he’s just walking around speaking only in a fake accent for sake of it 😂

Casper Christianson @CasperChris53 @Inezprosper Austin Butler dedicated three years of his life perfecting the role so naturally it would become part of his subconscious. You dedicate your days to tearing down people with actual talent. Sad. Let him have his moment. He earned it. You will never amount to anything. @Inezprosper Austin Butler dedicated three years of his life perfecting the role so naturally it would become part of his subconscious. You dedicate your days to tearing down people with actual talent. Sad. Let him have his moment. He earned it. You will never amount to anything.

Beth Appel @zuzuzpetalzzz @BGaytion Why on earth does anyone object to what Austin Butler’s voice sounds like? He’s not doing it on purpose, it’s an accent he lived in for three years and it’s become a part of him. Deal with it. @BGaytion Why on earth does anyone object to what Austin Butler’s voice sounds like? He’s not doing it on purpose, it’s an accent he lived in for three years and it’s become a part of him. Deal with it.

Jody @brijod96 @Variety People really need to move on from this redundancy… he was in a deep character study for three plus years. His voice is his voice, let him enjoy his moment. @Variety People really need to move on from this redundancy… he was in a deep character study for three plus years. His voice is his voice, let him enjoy his moment. ❤️

narry @lovenarryxoxo @Variety The only people who say he still sounds like Elvis are the ones who are jealous and bitter because their fav either didn’t get a nom or didn’t win @Variety The only people who say he still sounds like Elvis are the ones who are jealous and bitter because their fav either didn’t get a nom or didn’t win

Despite mixed reactions to his voice, Elvis has become Austin Butler's breakout performance. With a Golden Globe bagged, and nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards, the actor seems to be heading for the Oscars.

The actor's next major role is as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dennis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction Dune: Part 2.

