Why does Austin Butler talk like that? Voice before and after Elvis goes viral in wake of Golden Globes speech 

On Tuesday, January 10, Austin Butler nabbed the Golden Globe for best actor for his performance as the King of Rock n' Roll in Elvis. The actor delivered a moving speech, but his voice continued to dominate the discussion after his win.
Fans were quick to point out that the actor was yet to shed the baritone and Southern drawl that he adopted for the film, which was vastly different from his voice before taking on the role.
Soon, video compilations of the Carrie Diaries star popped up, showcasing how Butler usually spoke in a higher-pitched, upbeat voice more in line with his Californian roots before his stint in the blockbuster biopic.
Austin Butler says that parts of his DNA "will always be linked" to Elvis
Austin Butler won his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's megahit biopic.
In his speech, he thanked Luhrmann, his castmates, the producers, and the Presley family, and acknowledged that it was an honor to be among his childhood heroes. Butler's accent, however, stole the spotlight.
At the Golden Globe pressroom, Butler confessed that he no longer thinks that he uses his Elvis voice, although people tell him otherwise:
"I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot."
He added:
“I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”
The Shannara Chronicles actor had earlier spoken about using method acting for the role of Elvis Presley and shared that he spent three years prepping for the role, not even seeing his family for that duration:
"I was in New York prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.
In his appearance on Saturday Night Live last December, the actor poked fun at the discussion around his voice. He acknowledged that while people had been saying voice had changed, "that it got deeper, more Elvis-y," he could prove that he's always sounded like this.
The skit then cut to footage of Austin Butler from an interview ten years back, with the sound comically pitched higher.
Fans react to Austin Butler's Elvis voice
Netizens were quick to comment on the phenomenon, with many stating that the the actor was "doing too much," was deliberately putting on the accent, or that he would drop it after award season.
Several fans also came to Austin Butler's defense, stating that the method actor's immersion in the role had caused the shift, and that it was natural for someone's voice to change after three years of speaking in a particular manner.
Despite mixed reactions to his voice, Elvis has become Austin Butler's breakout performance. With a Golden Globe bagged, and nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards, the actor seems to be heading for the Oscars.
The actor's next major role is as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dennis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction Dune: Part 2.