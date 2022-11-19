"He'd send me into cardiac arrest now" - 53-year-old WWE veteran reacts to a potential match with former Hurt Business member

Legendary five-time champion Lance Storm took to Twitter to react to a potential clash with former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander.

Lance Storm, a former four-time WWE Tag Team Champion and former Intercontinental Champion, reacted to a fan-made cover posted by Wrestling Match Bot on Twitter.

In this fan-made match card, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander collides with the 53-year-old WWE veteran for the DPW National Championship on the NXT 2.0 brand.

Taking note of the post, The 53-year-old mentioned that he would have fought the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion if he was ten years younger. However, given Lance Storm's age, he joked that the high-flying athlete would now send him into cardiac arrest.

"If I was 10 years younger I'd love to do this match. He'd send me into cardiac arrest now," Lance Storm tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bobby Lashley teased a potential reunion with the Hurt Business faction

One of the highlights of Alexander's career was teaming up with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin as Hurt Business. The group dominated RAW in 2020 before disbanding.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley claimed he would make sure the company brings back the Hurt Business faction.

"Never say never, I will make sure that somehow someway we get back together. Because it seems like right now, everybody's getting back into some sort of group in the WWE, there's so many different factions that are coming together and the most important faction and one of the biggest factions over the last few years," Lashley said.

The All Mighty has been on a path of destruction since he lost to Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Crown Jewel. He took his frustrations out on Austin Theory two weeks ago on WWE RAW, costing him the United States Championship against Seth Rollins. Fans will have to wait and see if the reunion of the popular faction materializes.

Do you think the Hurt Business will reunite soon on WWE television? Sound off in the comments below.

