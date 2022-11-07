Bobby Lashley says he will "make sure" WWE brings back popular faction

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently stated that he's determined to bring the faction, The Hurt Business, back to the company.

In 2020, The All Mighty, along with MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, formed a group, The Hurt Business, that ran roughshod over the entire company for most of that year. The faction captured every single championship on Monday Night RAW.

Surprisingly, after less than two years together, WWE creative decided to split up the group, a move that angered and confused many fans as well as the stars themselves.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, the two-time WWE Champion was asked if he has any plans to reform the dominant faction.

The All Mighty said he would make sure to bring the biggest faction together somewhere down the line.

"The Hurt Business something that everybody loved, and I think that everybody will still love. Never say never, I will make sure that somehow someway we get back together. Because it seems like right now, everybody’s getting back into some sort of group in the WWE, theres so many different factions that are coming together and the most important faction and one of the biggest factions over the last few years, the one that took us all the way through the pandemic was The Hurt Business." [2:45 to 3:10]

This past weekend, Bobby Lashley faced off against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, and despite dominating most of the match, he lost to The Beast Incarnate via a surprise roll-up.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III was reportedly set for early 2023

After the two stellar WWE stars told an excellent story in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday, recent reports have suggested that the company planned for them to face off at a now-canceled Premium Live Event.

According to Dave Meltzer, who said on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE wanted Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley's third match against each other at the Day 1 Event in January 2023.

"They are one and one now, and so there is a natural third match. I don't know if they would save it for 'Mania, you know, or when. Originally it was going to be Day 1. But obviously, that's out."

With Bobby Lashley defeating The Beast Incarnate at the start of 2022 and Lesnar now evening up their series at Crown Jewel, fans eagerly anticipate a third and deciding showdown between the two stars.

