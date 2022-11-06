Original plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III revealed - Reports 

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's second match in WWE at Crown Jewel ended with a highly-questionable finish. It's pretty evident that the company wants the monsters to have a rubber match, and the latest rumors now suggest it was originally slated to happen at the Day 1 show.

The former world champions opened the Crown Jewel card with a six-minute match, and it expectedly didn't have a conclusive finish by any means.

The Beast Incarnate was on the verge of losing when he desperately ricocheted off the ropes to break the Hurt Lock submission move. Lesnar landed on top of Lashley and secured a surprising three-count over his opponent.

The All Mighty was visibly stunned by the outcome and unleashed a vicious post-match attack on Brock Lesnar. As revealed during Sunday's Wrestling Observer Radio episode, WWE initially wanted Lesnar vs. Lashley III to happen at Day 1, which is clearly no longer the plan.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported:

"They are one and one now, and so there is a natural third match. I don't know if they would save it for 'Mania, you know, or when. Originally it was going to be Day 1. But obviously, that's out." [12:35 - 12:50]

Could Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's third match take place at WrestleMania 39?

With Day 1 not on WWE's list of events, the promotion seemingly doesn't have many big shows to present the final showdown between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

WWE's next premium live event, Survivor Series WarGames, could also host the massive showdown on November 26th. However, Dave Meltzer speculated that WrestleMania 39 would be the ideal platform to conclude the explosive rivalry.

The Wrestling Observer journalist added:

"So I don't know if they are going to do it at Survivor Series. I don't know when they will do it. I mean, if it's not Day 1, they've got the February Montreal [Elimination Chamber 2023], but they may save it for 'Mania. [12:50 - 13:05]

When should WWE book Lesnar and Lashley's blowoff match? Let us know in the comments section below.

