Who portrays Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla? All about Jacob Elordi

The first official trailer for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla dropped on Wednesday, June 21, and it has already created quite the buzz. Expected to release sometime in October 2023, the 45 seconds of the trailer showcases the highs and depths of Presley's life from Priscilla's point of view.

The leading cast comprises Cailee Spaeny, who played Lily Schechner in Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy, and Jacob Elordi, from the fame of HBO drama Euphoria. Cailee Spaeny will play Priscilla in the upcoming movie, while Elordi takes the coveted role of Elvis Presley.

The short synopsis of the movie, as per IMDb, reads:

"Sofia Coppola's take on the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley."

The movie is based on the memoirs of Elvis Presley's wife, from which Sofia Coppola wrote the script. She is also a producer for the film along with Youree Henley (The Lighthouse), Lorenzo Mieli (The Hand of God), and executive producers Priscilla Presley and Chris Hatcher.

Priscilla is shot primarily in and around Toronto, Canada, and the shooting began in October 2022.

Jacob Elordi dons the role of Elvis Presley in the upcoming Sofia Coppola directorial, Priscilla

Collaborating with the esteemed director behind Lost in Translation, Elordi has worked to create an Elvis for modern times. Coppola, known for her exceptional ability to capture the subtleties of human emotions, creates a softer side of Elvis that Priscilla had access to.

The 26-year-old actor spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Australia about the filming experience, saying it was the experience of a lifetime.

“I’ve never worked with anybody as calm as Sofia Coppola; as calm and as sure as she is in her personal style. She’s just an entirely beautiful human being — she’s the personification of how her set is. Everything ran smoothly, everything was beautiful, everything was organized, we never had a bad day on set. I just really hope we did the whole thing justice, but either way, it’s an experience that I’ll definitely cherish.”

Jacob Elordi is ready to play the role of Elvis Presley after multiple renditions, including Austin Butler's Award-winning performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, and Matthew McConaughey in Netflix's animated series, Agent Elvis. When asked about Jacob Elordi in a Variety interview from January, Austin Butler told:

"We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time."

On the same note, Priscilla Presley had nothing but compliments for her on-screen ex-husband.

She wrote about Elordi on Facebook:

"Bravo to him. He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

As confirmed by A24, the movie is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. Sofia Copolla has revealed that this is going to be a low-budget venture, unlike Elvis.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is currently a rising star in Hollywood

Born on June 26, 1997, in Brisbane, Australia, Jacob Elordi discovered his passion for acting at a young age and appeared as an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

He began his career in the entertainment industry with his role as Rooster in Swinging Safari in the Australian film industry. Soon enough, he made his breakthrough in the popular Netflix film The Kissing Booth, where he played the character of Noah Flynn got him recognized.

In 2019, Elordi featured in the HBO drama series Euphoria as Nate Jacobs, which shot him to fame immediately. He continued to appear in The Kissing Booth franchise, featured in the horror anthology film titled The Mortuary Collection, and worked with Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck in Deep Water.

Jacob Elordi recently featured in Sean Price Williams' drama film The Sweet East, which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. He is now set to appear in the upcoming Emerald Fennell thriller Saltburn.

