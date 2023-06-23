Sofia Coppola's Priscilla trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The teaser for Sofia Coppola's upcoming film titled Priscilla has been released. It truly looks wonderful. The visuals don't just give us a rough introduction to the characters but also displays the glory of the late 50s and 60s. This film will showcase the famous love story of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley. The duo was married from 1967 to 1973.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, Raine Monroe Boland as Lisa Marie Presley, Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley, Jorja Cadence as Patsy Presley, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Alan "Hog Ears" Fortas, Luke Humphrey as Terry West and also Dagmara Domińczyk in an undisclosed role.

Priscilla trailer breakdown: 3 things to learn about the film

1) It's directed by Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola comes from a family of highly skilled filmmakers, and this is the ninth movie she has directed. She is the daughter of the iconic director Francis Ford Coppola, who was the mastermind behind films like The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, The Godfather Part III, Apocalypse Now, One from the Heart, and The Outsiders.

Sofia Coppola is also one of the best American filmmakers of the modern era as she is the recipient of an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Golden Lion, and a Cannes Film Festival Award. She has also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. Some of her best-known films are Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides, and Marie Antoinette.

2) Cailee Spaeny's portrayal of Priscilla Presley

The casting of Cailee Spaeny as Presley is on point as she looks very similar to a young Priscilla. Spaeny is currently 24 years old and worked in films like Pacific Rim Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex, Vice, and The Craft: Legacy.

Presley is currently 78 years old. She is an actress and businesswoman. She is known for her roles in projects like Love Is Forever, The Fall Guy, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult, Touched by an Angel, etc. She played Jenna Wade on the TV soap opera Dallas from 1983 to 1988.

3) The bittersweet story of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley

Elvis and Priscilla met for the first time on September 13, 1959, when Elvis was in Germany serving in the military. The future husband and wife met at a party in Bad Nauheim. Priscilla was just 14, and Elvis was 24.

After the release of the film's teaser, the 78-year-old expressed her joy on Twitter by saying:

"I am excited bout the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

Their relationship had a rocky start, and there were several years in between when they were only in touch via the telephone. They finally met in 1962 after her parents let her visit Elvis's home for two weeks. Elvis proposed to her before Christmas 1966, and the lovebirds got married on May 1, 1967. Exactly nine months after their marriage, their only child Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968.

The couple was married till 1973. On February 24, 1972, they separated, and their divorce was finalized on October 9, 1973. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42, and their daughter Lisa died of a heart attack on January 12, 2023, aged 54.

The film will be released in October 2023.

