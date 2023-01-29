5 things to know about Lisa Marie Presley 

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late rock n’ roll king Elvis Presley and former wife Priscilla Presley, was a successful musician and the sole heir to the late icon's Graceland estate.

Earlier this year, at the age of 54, the Memphis native was rushed to the hospital on January 12, 2023, following “possible cardiac arrest," where she died just hours later, according to her mother Priscilla Presley, 77. According to reports, Priscilla confirmed the news to Authorized Press:

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Born in February 1968, Lisa Marie has known loss and grief her entire life, her first encounter with it being at nine years old when her father passed away. The musician was no stranger to the spotlight, owing to her celebrity parents as well as her four husbands, one of whom was the now-deceased King of Pop Michael Jackson. The mother-of-four lost her son Benjamin in July 2020, who died by suicide.

Lisa Marie Presley: Five quick facts about the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley

1) Lisa Marie Presley lived with her mother after the iconic couple divorced in 1973

From the day Lisa was born to Elvis and his wife, Priscilla, on February 1, 1968, until the day she died, she remained in the spotlight as the only child of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. She spent her early years in Graceland until her parents divorced in 1973, when she was only four, and eventually moved to Los Angeles with Priscilla. She was only nine years old and present at Graceland when Elvis died in 1977.

2) She inherited her father's vast fortune, which included the Graceland estate

After Elvis died of a heart attack at the age of 42 in 1977, Lisa Marie Presley became the joint heir to his substantial inheritance, along with her paternal grandfather, Vernon Elvis Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley. Only Lisa and those the late icon picked were left with his fortune after the former's mother, Priscilla, divorced the singer in 1973, years before his passing.

However, Lisa's grandfather Vernon died in 1979, two years after Elvis, while her great-grandmother Minnie Mae died in 1980, leaving her the lone heir. She received the entire $100 million fortune on her 25th birthday, which also included the renowned Graceland estate.

3) Lisa married four times and had four children with two of her former husbands

Lisa Marie Presley has been married four times. Two of her former husbands include the late musician Michael Jackson and the well-known Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage. She first married musician Danny Keough in 1988, and they divorced in 1994, weeks after which she married "King of Pop" Jackson, causing a media frenzy. The couple, however, divorced two years later in 1996.

Lisa Marie’s marriage to Nicolas in 2002 also ended in a divorce after two years in 2004. She married her fourth husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood, in 2006. After ten years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016, which was only finalized in 2021. The two were engaged in a custody battle for their twin daughters.

4) She had a history of substance abuse and even opened up about her addiction

The singer has previously opened up about her struggles with addiction. Lisa revealed that after giving birth to her twin daughters in 2008, she developed an addiction to opioids and painkillers. She initially disclosed the magnitude of her own addictions in the forward to Harry Nelson's 2015 book titled The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.

Lisa discussed how she developed her addition, and according to sources, she even confessed to abusing cocaine, opioids, painkillers, and alcohol excessively in a 2017 deposition.

5) Lisa Marie Presley lost her son Benjamin in July 2020

Lisa and her first husband Danny had two children together during their marriage - Danielle Riley Keough, born in 1989, and Benjamin Storm Keough, who passed away on July 12, 2020, one day before his birthday, at the age of 27. Benjamin allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself and was found dead in Calabasas, California.

In 2008, the Dirty Laundry singer gave birth to fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood. However, after filing for divorce in 2016, the former couple became embroiled in a protracted custody battle for the twins.

