Where will Lisa Marie Presley be buried? Details explored in wake of singer's passing

Lisa Marie Presley’s recent death on January 12 was considered to be a big loss for the music industry. Several well-known personalities from the world of music paid tribute to her on different social media platforms.

The late singer and songwriter will be buried alongside her son Benjamin Keough and her father Elvis Presley at Graceland, the family's estate in Tennessee. According to the New York Times, Lisa’s fans will be leaving notes and flowers on the stone wall in front of the residence.

Lisa's son Benjamin committed suicide in 2020 and was 27 years old at the time of his death. Lisa expressed her grief at the time by posting a picture of Benjamin about to blow out the candles on a birthday cake. In the caption for the post, she wrote:

“My beautiful beautiful angel. I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.”

Lisa continued and said that she can’t express how she is feeling and things will now change. She ended by saying:

“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.”

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54 (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest which led to her death. She was found unresponsive by her housekeeper inside her bedroom. When her ex-husband Danny Keough arrived after dropping the kids off at school, he tried to resuscitate her by giving her CPR.

Paramedics called to her residence gave her epinephrine and performed CPR to revive her. She was immediately admitted to West Hills Hospitals and Medical Center and was given a temporary pacemaker. She was in an induced coma in the ICU.

Lisa was suffering from back pain since 2012 and had to cancel some of her tours for the same reason. She also struggled with an opioid addiction when she lost everyone who was close to her. The side effects of the same were visible following the birth of her twin daughters in 2008.

According to her book, the doctor prescribed her opioids for pain.

Her last appearance before her death was at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she appeared unsteady and held on to her friend Jerry Schilling. She was also spotted having a problem while walking down some steps.

Lisa’s family had a history of cardiac issues. Both her father and grandfather also died from a heart attack.

Lisa Marie Presley was popular for her singles

Lisa Marie Presley started her career in the music industry with her first album, To Whom It May Concern. Released in April 2003 with eleven singles, the album reached 5th position on the US Billboard 200.

Lisa’s next album, Now What, was released in April 2005 and reached the 76th position on Swiss Albums and ranked ninth on the US Billboard 200. Lisa’s final album was Storm & Grace, which was released in May 2012 and trended on the US Billboard 200 as well as the US Top Rock Albums.

Apart from her albums, Lisa gained recognition for her songs like Lights Out, Sinking In, Dirty Laundry, Idiot, Thanx, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet, and more.

Lisa's survivors include her mother and three daughters.

