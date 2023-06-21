Priscilla cast list: Who stars in Sofia Coppola's new film?

Ahead of its trailer launch, Priscilla got its first look. Featuring the lead stars Cailee Spaeny as the titular character and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, the visually pleasing image has the two engaging in an intimate moment. Based on Priscilla’s memoir Elvis and Me, which was published in 1985, the upcoming film will trace her relationship with Elvis and how that affected her life. It is currently in the post-production stage and has no release date.

A24 @A24 Sofia Coppola’s PRISCILLA. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. Trailer tomorrow Sofia Coppola’s PRISCILLA. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. Trailer tomorrow 💌 https://t.co/qv1h5hEdFh

Helmed by Sofia Coppola, this is her ninth directorial feature. The biographical film was also written and co-produced by her. French rock-pop band Phoenix composed the musical score, and we surely have high hopes for that one.

Meanwhile, Elvis' wife of six years is also attached to the film as an executive producer. Cameras started rolling on October 24 last year in Toronto, and the team called it a wrap in early December.

Priscilla comes a year after the Baz Luhrmann-directed and Austin Butler-Tom Hanks-starring Elvis was released. The Society star Olivia DeJonge appeared as Priscilla Presley in the 2022 film. However, while the Oscar-nominee dealt with the life of the rock and roll star, the upcoming film will exclusively be about his whirlwind relationship with Priscilla.

Priscilla cast list: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, and others to feature in A24’s new biographical film

1) Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley

Cailee Spaeny of FX’s sci-fi thriller Devs (2020) and the HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown (2021) fame is portraying the crucial role of Priscilla Presley in the forthcoming venture.

The film is expected to follow Elvis and Me throughout, starting from their first meeting in 1959, eventual marriage in 1967, pregnancy, the birth of their daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and divorce.

Given the gist, Spaeny has a lot to shoulder in the Sofia Coppola-directed feature film.

2) Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley

For The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi, it is his first biographical film. About casting him as Elvis Presley, Coppola said:

“I thought nobody was gonna look quite like Elvis, but Jacob has that same type of magnetism. He's so charismatic, and girls go crazy around him, so I knew he could pull off playing this type of romantic icon. But we're talking before we've even started filming, so I can't get too deep into it.”

The director’s confidence and trust in Jacob Elordi are remarkable, so it will be interesting to see if he can top Butler’s act in Elvis or Matthew McConaughey’s vocal rendition in the Netflix's adult animated comedy series Agent Elvis.

This apart, the young actor also has the black comedy Saltburn and the drama film On Swift Horses on his resume.

3, 4) Raine Monroe Boland and Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley

Since the A24 film is expected to scan through the Presleys’ married life in its entirety, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley will get quite a lot of footage. It will showcase the timeline from her birth till turning five when her parents divorced.

For that, the team roped in two actors of different ages. It seems Raine Monroe Boland will portray the younger Lisa Marie while Emily Mitchell will play the preschooler star kid.

Apart from the ones mentioned, the cast list includes:

Dagmara Domińczyk

Jorja Cadence as Patsy Presley

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Elvis Presley's friend Alan "Hog Ears" Fortas

Luke Humphrey as Terry West

The film has no release date attached to it yet.

