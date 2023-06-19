Euphoria season 3: Tentative release date, what to expect, and everything we know so far

Euphoria was crowned with "the most-watched- series" in HBO history. Given the success, the show is now set to make a comeback with season 3. The show left an indelible mark on its viewers with its mesmerizing narrative and visually stunning performances. Fans are now eagerly counting down the days until the highly anticipated third season premieres exclusively on HBO Max in 2025, as reported by PEOPLE.

The upcoming series will showcase the hiccups of every teenager's life. The third season of Euphoria will continue to drive viewers with a gripping plot as seen in the last two installments of the series. With new faces arriving in season 3, the eight episodes will likely keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Euphoria season 3 may focus on the complicated love triangle between Cassie, Maddie, and Nate

As of now, there has been no official trailer for the upcoming Euphoria season 3. However, the franchise has released a short teaser, creating buzz around the heart-pumping installment in the critically acclaimed series.

In the inaugural season of Euphoria, viewers saw a change in the dynamic of the relationships between Rue and Jules, and the two decided to run away from the city. However, the plot took a turn when Rue decided to let Jules go without her at the railway station. The finale added up the spice when Rue broke her sobriety, showcasing her state of depression as she went through a series of outbursts and relapses. As such, the first season rose several questions related to Rue's fate after she tries to jump off a mountain cliff.

The second season's finale involved a subtle mix of closure, suspense, violence, drugs, and drama. An interesting revelation came in the second season as Rue remained sober till the end of her junior year in high school. However, like the first season, the finale of the secon installment took a wild turn when Nate turned his father, Cal, to the police for allegedly recording se*xual tapes without consent.

The second season weaved a soft ending, where Jules confided about her love for Rue and gave her a parting kiss, suggesting that they don't get back together.

Given the storylines in the past two installments of Euphoria, there are several probable plotlines for the upcoming season to cover. Viewers can expect a narrative infused with much more depth and promises to bring compelling storytelling that will focus on the exploration of Rue and Jules' reconciled relationship or Cassie's mental health.

The star-studded cast behind the tumultuous world of Euphoria season 3

In the poster, Zendaya is seen to be back as Rue, while Hunter Schafer will be reprising her role as Jules Vaughn. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard and Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez will take their respectives roles. Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs and Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, along with many others will add further depth to the narrative.

Barbie Ferreira, who reprised her role as Katherine “Kat” Hernandez in the first two seasons, won't be coming in the third season. Recently, Ferreira took to Instagram to express her departure from the upcoming series and stated:

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

As the date of the premiere draws nearer, further information on the cast and staff will become available.

Euphoria season 3 has been pushed back to 2025 due to the ongoing writers' strike and Zendaya's packed schedule. Adding to the further wait is Sam Levinson, who directed Euphoria and is currently engrossed in the shooting The Idol.

The upcoming third season pf Euphoria will release on HBO Max.

