The Marley Brothers 2024 North American Tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Marley Brothers 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from September 5, 2024, to October 5, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the brothers' first time reunion in 17 years.

The upcoming tour will feature concerts in Vancouver, Phoenix, and Toronto, among others. The tour was announced by The Marley Brothers via a post on their official Instagram on April 15, 2024:

The presale for the tour starts on April 16, 2024, at 10:00 am local time with a Citibank cardholder presale. Said presale can be accessed with a valid Citibank debit or credit card. Simultaneously, an artist presale will also be available.

On April 17, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, a Live Nation presale will be available, which can be accessed with the code RIFF. At the same time, there will also be Ticketmaster and Sirius XM presales available on select shows.

Local venue presales will be available from April 18, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, which can be accessed via individual subscriptions or venue presale codes directly from venue websites or via Ticketmaster.

General tickets for the tour will be available from April 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

The Marley Brothers 2024 North American tour dates and venues

The Marley Brothers last went on a joint tour back in 2007, when they performed across North America as well. Now the group of brothers is reuniting to celebrate the musical legacy of their father Bob Marley in a tour appropriately named The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour.

The full list of dates and venues for The Marley Brothers 2024 North American tour is given below:

September 5, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

September 6, 2024 — Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 8, 2024 — Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

September 10, 2024 — Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord

September 11, 2024 — Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 12, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 13, 2024 — Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

September 15, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 16, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 18, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

September 19, 2024 — Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 22, 2024 — Queens, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

September 23, 2024 — Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

September 25, 2024 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare

September 26, 2024 — Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

September 27, 2024 — Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

September 29, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 30, 2024 — Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

October 2, 2024 — Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

October 3, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

October 4, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

October 5, 2024 — Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Aside from their joint tour, each member of The Marley Brothers is also set to embark on their individual tours. Stephen Marley is set to perform across the US as part of his Old Soul Tour, which is currently set to end with a show at the Snow King Mountain venue in Jackson, Wyoming on June 29.

Ziggy Marley will also have a US tour in the coming months of June and July 2024 as part of his latest Circle of Peace tour leg. The tour is currently set to end with a show in New Mexico on July 26.

