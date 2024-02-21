Peso Pluma 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Peso Pluma's 2024 North American tour is scheduled from May 28, 2024, to October 31, 2024, in venues across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Titled the Exodo tour, it will likely feature music from the singer's three studio albums and other singles.
Peso Pluma's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Fort Worth, and Nashville, among others, was announced via a post on the official X page of the tour's presenter, Live Nation:
Citibank presale for the Peso Pluma tour will be available starting February 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm CST. It can be accessed with a valid Citibank card via Ticketmaster or the Citi Entertainment website.
A Live Nation presale will be available starting February 22, 2024, at 12:00 pm CST. The Presale code for accessing said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.
There will also be simultaneous venue presales accessed with the code ZILKER for the Moody Center and PLEDGE for the Climate Pledge concert. Other venue presales can be accessed via the individual venue website or social media.
Ticketmaster, Tick-Tock, and Aisle, as well as a VIP package presale, will also be available at the same time and can be availed from the individual websites of the presale provider. General tickets for the tour will be available starting February 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm CST.
Ticket prices were not announced at the time of writing this article.
Peso Pluma 2024 North American tour dates and venues
Peso Pluma will start his 2024 live music performance journey with two festival appearances, performances at the Tecate Pal North Festival and Coachella Festival, respectively.
After the festival appearances, Peso Pluma will embark on the newly announced tour. The complete list of dates and venues for the Peso Pluma 2024 North American tour is given below:
- May 26, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Suenos Festival
- May 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center
- May 30, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
- May 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- June 1, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- June 3, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- June 4, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
- June 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- June 9, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Governor’s Ball
- June 10, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena
- June 12, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum
- June 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
- June 23, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
- June 26, 2024 – New Orleans, LA, at Smoothie King Center
- June 28, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
- June 30, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
- July 17, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center
- July 19, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- July 23, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Arena
- July 26, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
- July 30, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- July 31, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- August 3, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- August 5, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- August 6, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
- August 9, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- August 10, 2024 – Rosarito, Mexico, at Baja Beach Fest
- August 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center
- August 13, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
- August 16, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- August 28, 2024 – San Jose, California, at SAP Center
- September 7, 2024 – Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- September 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena
- September 17, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Pechanga Arena
- September 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
- October 6, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- October 9, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- October 11, 2024 – Montville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
Peso Pluma will have a few festival and event appearances within the tour, including the Suenos Festival in Chicago, the 2024 Governors Ball, where he will appear alongside SZA, and the Baja Festival in Rosarito in Mexico.
Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE