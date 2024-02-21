Peso Pluma 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Peso Pluma's 2024 North American tour is scheduled from May 28, 2024, to October 31, 2024, in venues across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Titled the Exodo tour, it will likely feature music from the singer's three studio albums and other singles.

Peso Pluma's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Fort Worth, and Nashville, among others, was announced via a post on the official X page of the tour's presenter, Live Nation:

Expand Tweet

Citibank presale for the Peso Pluma tour will be available starting February 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm CST. It can be accessed with a valid Citibank card via Ticketmaster or the Citi Entertainment website.

A Live Nation presale will be available starting February 22, 2024, at 12:00 pm CST. The Presale code for accessing said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

There will also be simultaneous venue presales accessed with the code ZILKER for the Moody Center and PLEDGE for the Climate Pledge concert. Other venue presales can be accessed via the individual venue website or social media.

Ticketmaster, Tick-Tock, and Aisle, as well as a VIP package presale, will also be available at the same time and can be availed from the individual websites of the presale provider. General tickets for the tour will be available starting February 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm CST.

Ticket prices were not announced at the time of writing this article.

Peso Pluma 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Peso Pluma will start his 2024 live music performance journey with two festival appearances, performances at the Tecate Pal North Festival and Coachella Festival, respectively.

Expand Tweet

After the festival appearances, Peso Pluma will embark on the newly announced tour. The complete list of dates and venues for the Peso Pluma 2024 North American tour is given below:

May 26, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Suenos Festival

May 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center

May 30, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

May 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 1, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

June 3, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

June 4, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

June 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

June 9, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Governor’s Ball

June 10, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

June 12, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum

June 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

June 23, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

June 26, 2024 – New Orleans, LA, at Smoothie King Center

June 28, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

June 30, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

July 17, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

July 19, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

July 23, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Arena

July 26, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

July 30, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

July 31, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

August 3, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

August 5, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

August 6, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

August 9, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

August 10, 2024 – Rosarito, Mexico, at Baja Beach Fest

August 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center

August 13, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

August 16, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2024 – San Jose, California, at SAP Center

September 7, 2024 – Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena

September 17, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Pechanga Arena

September 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

October 6, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

October 9, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 11, 2024 – Montville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

Expand Tweet

Peso Pluma will have a few festival and event appearances within the tour, including the Suenos Festival in Chicago, the 2024 Governors Ball, where he will appear alongside SZA, and the Baja Festival in Rosarito in Mexico.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE