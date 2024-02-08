SZA’s ‘SOS’ New Zealand and Australia tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

SZA’s ‘SOS’ New Zealand and Australia tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 19, 2024, to April 30, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia and Canada. The tour will be a continuation of the singer's 2023 tour of the same name, which ran till October 29, 2023.

The singer's new tour, which will performances in the cities of Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, was announced via a post on the official tour partner Live Nation's X(formerly known as Twitter) page.

The presale for the tour will be available from February 9, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. AEST. Presale can be accessed by registering with My Live Nation through the Live Nation website. Alternatively, the presale can also be accessed with the code ENERGY.

General tickets will be available from February 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. AEST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Live Nation or via the official social posts.

SZA’s ‘SOS’ New Zealand and Australia tour 2024 dates and venues

SZA 's upcoming tour is in support of her second studio album of the same name, SOS, which was released on December 9, 2022. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Dutch, Kiwi, and Norwegian album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour SZA’s ‘SOS’ New Zealand and Australia 2024 tour is given below:

April 15, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

April 16, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

April 19, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia, at Entertainment Centre

April 23, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

April 24, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

April 29, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena

April 30, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena

After the release of her album, the singer embarked on the first leg of the tour in early 2023, traveling across the mainland United States from February to May, before wrapping up with a show at the Hangout Festival in Alabama.

Subsequently, the singer embarked on a Europe tour, performing across the UK, Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, and finally Ireland, ending with a show at the 3Arena in Dublin.

After the Europe tour, SZA embarked on a second North American tour, performing across the United States and Canada and ending on October 29, 2023. Speaking about her tour in an exclusive interview with Billboard, the singer shared,

"It’s interesting because my other shows were intimate, and I felt like people were really coming to see me. But I know certain people are just coming to see what the hype is about, and that makes me nervous. But I just want to put on the best show that expresses my theatrical side."

She continued:

"I am deeply excited to pop ass and cry and give theater. I want it to feel like a play on Broadway, but more like Suspiria and Cirque du Soleil in the weirdest way. I want it to be smart and exhilarating and exhausting and exciting like a party, but also like a therapy session."

Aside from her upcoming tour, SZA is also scheduled to perform across multiple festivals, including Osheaga Festival, Primavera Sound 2024, and Lollapalooza Chile as well as the Argentina and Brasil editions of Lollapalooza. The singer is also set to perform at the The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 in Corona Park, New York.

