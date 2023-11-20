Coldplay Australia and New Zealand tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Coldplay 2024 Australia and New Zealand tour is set to be held from October 30, 2024, to November 13, 2024. Part of the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour, the Australia and New Zealand tour dates will be preceded by tour legs in Asia and Europe.

The band announced the new tour dates, which will feature supporting performances by PinkPantheress and Emmanuel Kelly, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 19, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from November 29, 2023 and can be accessed by registering at the official tour website of the band. General tickets will be available from December 1, 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed at the official website of the band.

Coldplay 2024 Australia and New Zealand tour dates

Coldplay released their latest studio album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15, 2021. The platinum certified album is a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, French and Dutch album charts.

The band has been on tour since the release of the album, and will embark on a long 2024 tour as well, with the Australia and New Zealand leg the latest to be announced. Joining the band on tour will be Emmannuel Kelly and more prominently, PinkPantheress.

PinkPantheress is best known for her debut studio album, Heaven Knows, which was released on November 10, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 28 on the UK album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Coldplay Music of the Spheres 2024 Australia and New Zealand tour is given below:

October 30, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium

October 31, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium

November 6, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Accor Stadium

November 7, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Accor Stadium

November 13, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Eden Park

The other dates and venues for the Coldplay Music of the Spheres 2024 tour in Europe and Asia is also given below:

January 19, 2024 – Bocaue, Philippines at Philippine Arena

January 20, 2024 – Bocaue, Philippines at Philippine Arena

January 23, 2024 – Singapore at Singapore National Stadium

January 24, 2024 – Singapore at Singapore National Stadium

January 26, 2024 – Singapore at Singapore National Stadium

January 27, 2024 – Singapore at Singapore National Stadium

January 30, 2024 – Singapore at Singapore National Stadium

January 31, 2024 – Singapore at Singapore National Stadium

June 8, 2024 — Athens, Greece at Olympic Stadium

June 12, 2024 — Bucharest, Romania at Arena Națională

June 16, 2024 — Budapest, Hungary at Puskás Aréna

June 22, 2024 — Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium

June 23, 2024 — Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium

July 12, 2024 — Rome, Italy at Stadio Olimpico

June 13, 2024 — Rome, Italy at Stadio Olimpico

June 20, 2024 — Düsseldorf, Germany at Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 21, 2024 — Düsseldorf, Germany at Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 28, 2024 — Helsinki, Finland at Olympiastadion

August 15, 2024 — Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

August 17, 2024 — Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

August 21, 2024 — Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 22, 2024 — Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 29, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

August 30, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

September 1, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

September 2, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

Coldplay is best known for their second studio album, A Rush of Blood to the Head, which was released on August 26, 2022. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, Canadian, German, Italian, Kiwi and Swiss album charts.