Iron Maiden’s 2024 Australia and New Zealand tour: Presale, where to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Iron Maiden has announced a new Future Past World tour leg, which is scheduled to be held from September 1, 2024, to September 16, 2024, in venues across Australia and New Zealand. The new tour leg, like the rest of the tour leg, will be in support of the Senjutsu.

The band made the announcement of the upcoming tour, which will feature special guest performances by Killswitch Engage, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 15, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from October 18, 2023, and can be accessed by registering for the band's official fan club. General tickets will be available from October 24, 2023, although prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets and presales can be accessed from the official website of the band.

Iron Maiden building momentum for album with tour

Iron Maiden released their latest album, Senjutsu, on September 3, 2021. The gold-certified album has so far been a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Austrian, German, Swedish, and Swiss album charts.

After the release of the album, the band embarked on the album support tour a year and a half later, starting with an EU and UK tour, which was wrapped up with a show at the Hauptstrasse in Wacken, Germany.

Following this, the band embarked on a North American tour, which was wrapped up on October 6, 2023, with a show at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The North America tour ends the band's 2023 show, following which they will commence their tour dates for 2024, including the newly announced Australia and New Zealand tour.

The metalcore band Killswitch Engage will join the band on their Australia and New Zealand tour. Killswitch Engage is best known for their fourth studio album, As Daylight Dies, which was released on November 21, 2006. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 29 on the Austrian album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Iron Maiden Future Past Australia and New Zealand tour:

September 1, 2024 - Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena

September 4, 2024 - Adelaide, Australia, at Adelaide Entertainment Center

September 6, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena

September 10, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Entertainment Center

September 12, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Arena

September 16, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

The other dates and venues for the Future Past Tour 2024:

September 22, 2024 - Aichi, Japan, at Sky Hall Toyota

September 24, 2024 - Osaka, Japan, at Osaka Jo Hall

September 26, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Garden Theater

September 28, 2024 - Kanagawa, Japan, at Pia Arena MM

More about Iron Maiden's music career

Iron Maiden had their first major breakthrough with their eponymously titled debut studio album, Iron Maiden, which was released on April 14, 1980. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart.

The band achieved major success with the release of their third studio album, The Number of the Beast, on March 22, 1982. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

The last major success the band had was with their fifteenth studio album, The Final Frontier, which was released on August 13, 2010. The gold-certified album was a chart-topper on the UK, Austrian, Canadian, German, Kiwi, Norwegian, Swedish and Swiss album charts respectively.