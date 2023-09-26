Stevie Nicks Extended North American Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Stevie Nicks has extended her tour with a short second leg, scheduled from February 10, 2024, to March 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. Similar to her ongoing tour, this one will showcase the singer's timeless classics with captivating performances.

On September 25, 2023, the singer unveiled her latest tour, which will include shows in various cities, including New Orleans, Omaha, and Arlington, among others, through an official announcement on her Instagram page.

Starting at 10:00 am local time on September 29, 2023, you can secure your tickets for the tour. While ticket prices are yet to be disclosed, they will be accessible for purchase exclusively through the singer's official website.

Stevie Nicks to bring her greatest hits on tour

Stevie Nicks recently released her complete discography as a single box set. Titled Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities, the compilation released on July 28, 2023, features more than 31 tracks, including 24 from the previously unreleased category.

The singer embarked on her Live In Concert tour just before the compilation's release, starting with a show at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 15, 2023. The 2023 edition of the tour is scheduled to end on December 12, 2023, with a show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Concurrently, the singer also started her joint tour with Billy Joel, titled Two Icons One Night. The joint tour is scheduled to end on December 8, 2023, with a show at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The complete list of dates and venues for Stevie Nick's tour is given below:

Stevie Nicks 2024 tour dates:

February 10, 2024 — Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G Etess Arena

February 14, 2024 — Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena

February 21, 2024 — Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 24, 2024 — Hollywood, Florida at Hard, Rock Live

February 28, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

March 3, 2024 — Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

March 6, 2024 — North Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena

March 9, 2024 — Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

2023 tour dates:

September 27, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

October 1, 2023 — New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

October 4, 2023 — Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

October 7, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland, at M&T Bank Stadium

October 28, 2023 — Memphis, Tennessee, at FedExForum

November 1, 2023 — Savannah, Georgia, at Enmarket Arena

November 4, 2023 — Allentown, Pennsylvania, at PPL Center

November 7, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

November 10, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium

November 29, 2023 — San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena

December 2, 2023 — Inglewood, California, at The Kia Forum

December 5, 2023 — Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena

December 8, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Chase Field

December 12, 2023 — Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

December 15, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

In her solo career, Stevie Nicks is best known for her debut studio album, Bella Donna, which was released on July 27, 1981. The multi-platinum certified album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Australian album charts.