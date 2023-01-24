Stevie Nicks Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Stevie Nicks recently confirmed that her 2023 Live In Concert Tour will feature solo performances by the artist. Last year, Nicks announced the 2023 co-headlining tour dates with Billy Joel.

While the ticket inventory isn’t available on Ticketmaster, tickets for the upcoming tour can be purchased on sites such as Vivid Seats. Tickets for the same will also be available on the Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites on January 27 at 10 am local time.

The platform Vivid Seats is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices can vary as a result, depending on the demand. The website has a 100% buyer guarantee that ensures your transaction will be safe and secure. Tickets that you buy will be delivered before the event.

Stevie Nicks Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

The upcoming tour will take place in prominent U.S. cities including Seattle, New Orleans, Atlanta, Orlando, and Chicago. Here are the dates and locations for Stevie Nicks’ 2023 tour.

March 15, Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

March 18, T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

March 23, Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

March 26, Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

March 30, Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

April 2, Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

April 5, Legacy Arena - the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

May 12, PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

May 16, Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

May 22, State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

May 25, Amway Center - Orlando, FL

June 20, Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON, CA

June 23, United Center - Chicago, IL

June 27, KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY

Here are Stevie Nicks' 2023 tour dates and locations for shows that feature Billy Joel.

March 10, SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

April 8, AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

May 19, Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

June 16, the Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

August 5, Ohio Stadium - Columbus, OH

August 19, Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

September 23, Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

October 7, M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD

November 10, US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

Stevie Nicks released an original single in 2020

Fans are looking forward to Stevie Nicks’ upcoming tour as well as the artist’s performances. Nicks' upcoming show will be her first following the death of Christine McVie, her close friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate for a long time.

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks hasn’t published an album with new tracks since the 2011 release of In Your Dreams. However, the artist has remained active in the music industry and even released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s famous protest song, For What It’s Worth. Nicks also put out the original single Show Them The Way in 2020.

